अच्छी खबर:पानीपत के पूर्व फौजी ने तैयार किया ऑर्गेनिक गुड, अमेरिका-फ्रांस तक घोल रहा मिठास; 50 हजार की जॉब छोड़ बेटा भी जुड़ा

पानीपत15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व फौजी महाल सिंह।
  • जिले के ताजपुर गांव का पूर्व फौजी खुद उगाए ऑर्गेनिक गन्ने से बना रहा गुड, शक्कर और खांड
  • 8 साल से आज तक किसी ट्रेडर को नहीं बेचा सामान, वीवीआईपी हैं ग्राहक, करा चुके हैं टेस्टिंग

पानीपत से करीब 20 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित ताजपुर गांव के महाल सिंह सेना से रिटायर्ड हैं। वह शुरू से ही गुड खाने के शौकीन रहे हैं। हरियाणा में गन्ना कम होने के कारण वह उत्तर-प्रदेश से गुड मंगाकर इस शौक को पूरा करते रहे हैं। एक बार गुड में कीड़े निकले तो महाल सिंह ने खुद के खेतों में ऑर्गेनिक गन्ना उगाया और कोल्हू लगाकर गुड व शक्कर तैयार की। महाल सिंह का ऑर्गेनिक गुड हरियाणा के साथ हजारों किलोमीटर दूर अमेरिका, फ्रांस, कनाडा और दुबई में बसे भारतीय व वहां के मूल नागरिकों के मुंह में मिठास घोल रहा है।

इस शुरूआत को आज 8 साल हो चुके हैं। NRI साल में दो बार ताजपुर आते हैं और गुड, शक्कर व खांड लेकर जाते हैं। इसके अलावा दिल्ली के लोग भी महाल सिंह के गुड के मुरीद हैं। महाल सिंह ने आज तक अपने उत्पादों की टेस्टिंग नहीं कराई है, लेकिन उनके ग्राहक कई बार टेस्टिंग करा चुके हैं। टेस्टिंग में महाल सिंह का गुड, शक्कर और खांड 100 फीसदी खरे उतरते हैं। जिससे उनके उत्पादों की मांग लगातार बढ़ रही है।

पूरी तरह कैमिकल रहित हैं गुड-शक्कर
गुड और शक्कर को रंग देने और खरा बनाने के लिए उसमें कई तरह के कैमिकल का प्रयोग किया जाता है। जो उसे बेहतर रंग और खरा बनाने के साथ जहरीला बना देता है। महाल सिंह गुड-शक्कर तैयार करने के लिए सुकलाई व अरंडी के तेल का प्रयोग करते हैं। यह सुकलाई भी वह अपने खेत में ही उगाते हैं।

शुगर के मरीजों के लिए है वरदान
महाल सिंह के ग्राहकों में सबसे अधिक संख्या शुगर पीड़ित और शुगर से खुद को बचाने में लगे लोगों की है। गुड, शक्कर और देसी खांड कच्चा मीठा होता है। शुगर मरीज भी इसका सेवन कर सकते हैं। ऑर्गेनिक गुड, शक्कर और देसी खांड से बिना स्वाद बदले सभी तरह के मिष्ठान बनाए जा सकते हैं।

पागल बताने लगे थे गांव वाले
महाल सिंह बताते हैं कि जब उन्होंने ऑर्गेनिक गन्ना उगाने और खुद का कोल्हू लगाने की बात लोगों से बताई तो सभी ने उन्हें पागल बताया। शुरूआत में काफी मात्रा में गुड-शक्कर बचता था, लेकिन हार नहीं मानी। आज उत्पादन कई गुना बढ़ चुका है और एक ग्राम भी कोई उत्पादन नहीं बचता है। इस बार दूसरा कोल्हू भी शुरू किया गया है।

मिलावट के खिलाफ है जंग
महाल सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी मुहिम मिलावट के खिलाफ है। एक फौजी होने के नाते उन्हें इस तरह के संस्कार मिले हैं। ऑर्गेनिक उत्पादन करने के साथ वह इसे मुनाफे का सौदा नहीं बनाना चाहते हैं। इसलिए आज तक उन्होंने किसी ट्रेडर को अपने उत्पादन नहीं बेचे हैं।

50 हजार की नौकरी छोड़ इंजीनियर बेटा भी जुड़ा
महाल सिंह का बेटा विजय कुमार बीटेक पास है और 4 साल चंडीगढ़, 1 साल गुरुग्राम व छह माह दिल्ली में नौकरी कर चुके हैं। अब 50 हजार रुपये प्रतिमाह की नौकरी छोड़कर पिता का हाथ बंटा रहे हैं।

