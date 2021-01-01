पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब की महिला पर पानीपत में अत्याचार:ड्रग्स बेचने से इंकार किया तो महिला को घर से निकाला, केस दर्ज

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
किला थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू की है।  - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पंजाब के कुराली का परिवार किला थाना क्षेत्र के एक मोहल्ले में रहता है
  • किला थाना पुलिस ने पति समेत 5 पर 5 धाराओं में दर्ज किया है केस

किला थाना क्षेत्र के एक मोहल्ले की महिला ने बताया कि उनका पति और ससुराल पक्ष उन पर ड्रग्स बेचने का दबाव बनाते हैं। उनकी ननद को कोई बच्चा नहीं है, इसलिए नंदोई से संबंध बनाकर बच्चा पैदा करने के लिए मारपीट की जाती है। अब इंकार करने पर आरोपियों ने मारपीट करके उसे घर से निकाल दिया है।

किला थाना क्षेत्र की एक महिला ने बताया कि उनकी शादी 2012 में पंजाब के कुराली निवासी युवक के साथ हुई थी। बीते कुछ वर्षों से वह किला थाना क्षेत्र में रह रहे हैं। उनके दो बच्चे भी हैं। आरोप है कि उनका पति और ससुराल पक्ष के लोग गलत काम करते हैं और उन पर भी ड्रग्स बेचने का दबाव बनाया जाता है। देवर भी गलत नजर रखता है। सभी मिलकर मारपीट करते हैं और 10 लाख रुपए की मांग की जाती है।

वह काफी समय से प्रताड़ना सहती आ रही है। अब उसके बच्चे छीनकर उसे घर से बाहर निकाल दिया है। पीड़िता ने महिला थाने में शिकायत दी है। जिसके बाद किला थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू की है।

