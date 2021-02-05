पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोस्ती में गंवा दी जान:पानीपत में दोस्त और उसके पड़ोसी के झगड़े में बीचबचाव करा रहे छात्र की ईंटों से कुचलकर हत्या

पानीपत33 मिनट पहले
सन्नी का फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
सन्नी का फाइल फोटो।
  • समालखा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव किवाना में हुई वारदात, चुलकाना का रहने वाला था छात्र
  • मृतक के भाई की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने 10 के खिलाफ दर्ज किया हत्या का केस

समालखा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव किवाना में दोस्त और उसके पड़ोसी के बीच हो रहे झगड़े में बीच-बचाव करा रहे चुलकाना के छात्र को बुरी तरह ईंटों और डंडों से पीट दिया। सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजन उसे लेकर पार्क अस्पताल पहुंचे। जहां से उसे चंडीगढ़ PGI रेफर कर दिया गया। इलाज के दौरान देर रात छात्र की मौत हो गई। छात्र के भाई की शिकायत पर समालखा थाना पुलिस ने 10 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

किवाना गांव में छात्र की हत्या में प्रयुक्त की गई ईंट को देखते पुलिकर्मी।
किवाना गांव में छात्र की हत्या में प्रयुक्त की गई ईंट को देखते पुलिकर्मी।

चुलकाना गांव के रितिक ने बताया कि उसका 23 साल का भाई सन्नी MA का छात्र था। वह सोमवार को किवाना निवासी अपने दोस्त आशीष व अश्वनी के साथ नारायणा गांव में एक शादी में गया था। सन्नी को आशीष से किताबें लेनी थी तो वह तीनों शाम करीब 7 बजे आशीष के घर किवाना पहुंचे।

तब अशीष के परिजनों को उनके पड़ोसी रोशन से झगड़ा चल रहा था। तीनों ने झगड़े में बीच-बचान कराना चाहा। रोशन पक्ष के हमला करने पर बाकी तो भाग गए, लेकिन उन्होंने सन्नी को पकड़ लिया। आरोपियों ने ईंटों और डंडों से बुरी तरह पिटाई की और मरा समझकर चले गए। सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने सन्नी को पहले पार्क अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। हालत गंभीर होने के कारण उसे चंडीगढ़ PGI रेफर कर दिया गया, जहां देर रात उसकी मौत हो गई।

आधा घंटा सड़क पर पड़ा रहा छात्र
रोशन पक्ष के हमले के बाद आशीष व उसके परिजन मौके से भाग गए। आरोपियों ने सन्नी की जमकर पिटाई की और मरा समझकर चले गए। इसके बाद आशीष घायल अवस्था में करीब आधा घंटे तक सड़क पर तड़पता रहा। परिजनों के पहुंचने के बाद सन्नी का इलाज मिला।

इनके खिलाफ दर्ज हुआ केस

  • रोशन
  • मिन्टू
  • सुंदर
  • रवि
  • विक्की
  • सतपाल
  • बुद्धु
  • सुनीता
  • ​​​​​​​ईश्वर
  • मिन्टू की पत्नी
