पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गोष्ठी:शिव वर्मा स्मारक में हुई गोष्ठी में कहा- शर्मनाक घटनाओं को लेकर मिलकर आवाज उठाएं

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाथरस व बल्लभगढ़ की घटनाओं काे लेकर साैंपा ज्ञापन

हाथरस व बल्लभ गढ़ में महिलाओं के साथ हुई घटनाओं को लेकर गुरुवार काे हम अगर उठे नहीं तो अभियान व दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच के आह्वान पर डीसी काे प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। इससे पहले शिव वर्मा स्मारक में इन घटनाओं को लेकर गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर राज्य महासचिव सविता ने कहा कि आंकड़ों के अनुसार भारत में प्रितिदन 10 महिलाओं के साथ दुष्कर्म हाेता है।

उन्होंने कहा क अगर हम अब नहीं जागे तो आगे इससे भी बुरे हालातों का सामना करना पडे़गा। भविष्य में इस प्रकार की घटनाएं पुन न हो इसके लिए हमें मलकर आवाज उठानी होगी। इसके बाद डीसी को महिलाओं पर बढ़ती घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने की मांग को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता राममोहन राय व संचालन पायल ने किया।

विचार गोष्ठी में जनवादी महिला समिति, दलित अधिकार मंच, माता सीता रानी सेवा संस्था, हरियाणा ज्ञान विज्ञान समिति, सीटू, राष्ट्रीय दलित न्याय आंदोलन, खेत मजदूर यूनियन, भगत सिंह से दोस्ती मंच, आवामी एकता मंच के पदाधिकारी शामिल हुए। इस मौके पर संतरो, उपासना वशिष्ठ, सुनीता, कौशल्या, कमलेश, राजेंद्र छोकर, मदन पाल छोकर, सुनील दत्त, दीपक, संजय, राजेश, दीपक कथूरिया, अंग्रेज सिंह, नवीन व पायल माैजूद रही।

निकिता के दोषियों को फांसी देने की मांग को लेकर युवाओं ने फूंका पुतला

फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ में निकिता हत्याकांड के दोषियों काे तत्काल फांसी की सजा देने और साथ ही दोषियों की चल-अचल संपत्ति को कुर्क करके मृतका के परिजनों को उसकी राशि देने की मांग को लेकर बापौली गांव में मेन अड्डे पर युवाओं ने सरकार का पुतला फूंका। चेतावनी दी कि प्रदेश में लगातार बढ़ रही लव जिहाद की घटनाओं को लेकर अगर सरकार ने ठोस कार्यवाही नहीं की तो जल्द ही आंदोलन करने के लिए मजबूर हो जाएंगे। युवा विकास गुर्जर, अंकित रावल, नारायण बैरागी, दीपक, विनोद, मोनू, देवेन्द्र, कपिल, मदन ने कहा कि निकिता के आरोपियों काे जल्द से जल्द फांसी मिलनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें