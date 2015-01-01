पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित:बीटीएम के छठे सेमेस्टर में भूमिका ने प्रथम, अंजलि ने द्वितीय व पारुल ने पाया तृतीय स्थान

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
बीटीएम के छठे सेमेस्टर में मेरिट सूची में स्थान पाने वाली छात्राएं व शिक्षक।

कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय ने शुक्रवार को बीटीएम के छठे सेमेस्टर का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिया। इसमें आर्य पीजी कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों ने टॉप टेन की सूची में 5 स्थानों का कब्जा कर लिया है। डॉ. जगदीश गुप्ता ने बीटीएम विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो. अंकुर मित्तल, प्रो. अंकुश दूहन को इस उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी। कॉलेज प्रबंधक समिति के अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र शिंगला, उप प्रधान यशपाल मित्तल, महासचिव सीए कमल किशोर, कोषाध्यक्ष पीयूष आर्य समेत ने विद्यार्थियों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की।

कमल किशोर ने कहा कि इसका श्रेय विद्यार्थियों की कड़ी मेहनत और कॉलेज के प्राध्यापकों के कुशल मार्गदर्शन को जाता है। प्राचार्य ने बताया कि छात्रा भूमिका ने 574 अंक लेकर पहला, अंजली त्यागी ने द्वितीय, पारुल ने तृतीय, ज्योति कपूर ने चतुर्थ, यामिनी ने 5वां स्थान हासिल किया है। इस अवसर पर कॉलेज उपाचार्य डॉ. संतोष टिक्कू, डॉ. विजय सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह में बच्चों को किया सम्मानित

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय, जाटल में शुक्रवार को कोविड जागरूकता और प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य वक्ता कला अध्यापक प्रदीप मलिक रहे। अध्यक्षता प्राचार्य राकेश बूरा ने की। इस मौके पर प्राध्यापक डाॅ. पवन और विकास रुहल ने छात्रों को कॅरियर काउंसिलिंग के बारे में बताया।

प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि वर्तमान युग में छात्रों को प्रोत्साहित और जागरूक करना जरूरी है। ताकि वो अपनी प्रतिभा का खुलकर प्रदर्शन कर सकें। इस मौैके पर नृत्य में राज्य स्तर पर विद्यालय का नाम रोशन करने वाली छात्रा पूजा को पुरस्कृत किया। इस अवसर पर कपिला रानी, रीटा देवी, रमेश कुमार, नीलम शर्मा, ज्योति, ब्रह्म सिंह, विनोद कुमार, किरण, सुशीला, सुनील कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

