कोरोना ने बदले ट्रेंड:शादी के कार्ड की जगह डिजाइन बनाकर ही रिश्तेदारों को भेज रहे, संदेश में लिखवा रहे मास्क पहनकर आएं

पानीपत24 मिनट पहले
काेराेना महामारी आने के बाद हर चीज पर इसका खासा असर पड़ा है। कोरोना ने हर क्षेत्र के ट्रेंड काे ही बदल कर रख दिया है। जैसे 8 माह से स्कूल नहीं खुले रहे, लेकिन ऑनलाइन क्लासें शुरू हुई, मंदिराें में भक्त नहीं पहुंच रहे ताे फेसबुक व वाॅट्सएप के माध्यम से लाइव आरती कर रहे। ऐसे ही शादियाें का ट्रेंड भी काेराेना ने बदल दिया है।

पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार काेराेना महामारी के कारण 40 प्रतिशत कार्ड या अन्य कार्यक्रमाें के निमंत्रण कार्ड कम छपवा रहे हैं। शादी में अब कार्ड की जगह डिजाइन बनाकर ही रिश्तेदारों को भेज रहे हैं। संदेश में लिखवा रहे शादी में मास्क पहनकर आएं। 2020 के अंतिम दो महीने नवंबर और दिसंबर में विवाह के बहुत कम मुहूर्त हैं। 25 नवंबर को देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का मुहूर्त है। देश के कई हिस्सों में इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है। इसलिए इस दिन विवाह और हर तरह के मांगलिक काम इस दिन कर लिए जाते हैं। लेकिन ग्रंथों में इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त नहीं कहा गया है।

इस बार नवंबर में 25 और 30 तारीख को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद दिसंबर में 1, 7, 8, 9 और 11 तारीख को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे। 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा। इस माह में विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं रहते हैं। दिसबंर के बाद अप्रैल में विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे। लाेगाें की मानें ताे उन्हाेंने कार्ड न छपवाकर तीन चीजाें का फायदा हुआ। पैसा, समय और सुरक्षा। जैसे पैसे की बचत ऐसे हुई कि कार्ड छपवाने में लाेग आम ताैर से 1 हजार से लेकर 10 हजार तक खर्च देते हैं, लेकिन इस बार लाेगाें ने कार्ड छपवाएं नहीं, जिसने छपवाएं उन्हाेंने कम छपवाएं। फिर इन कार्ड काे हर रिश्तेदार या दाेस्त तक पहुंचाने में लगने वाला समय और पैसा दाेनाें बचे। कार्ड नहीं बनवाने के कारण काेराेना महामारी से सुरक्षा की।

किसी ने 30 ताे किसी ने 40 कार्ड छपवाए
सामान्य से सामान्य शादी में लाेग 100 कार्ड ताे कम से कम छपवा ही देते हैं। लेकिन इस काेराेना के कारण साधन संपन्न लाेगाें ने भी 30 से 40 कार्ड छपवाएं। प्रिंटिंग प्रेस चलाने वाले सलीम बताते हैं कि इस बार करीब 40 प्रतिशत लाेग कार्ड नहीं छपवा रहे। जाे छपवा रहे है, उनकी संख्या में कमी आ गई है। इस बार लाेगाें ने ऑनलाइन निमंत्रण भेजने में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी दिखाई है। कई परिवाराें ने कार्ड छपवाएं ही नहीं। बस कार्ड का डिजाइन बनवाकर साेशल मीडिया पर भेज दिया है।

