पानीपत में इंटरनेट की वापसी:साढ़े 97 घंटे बाद चालू हुआ इंटरनेट, ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई प्रभावित होने के साथ लोगों को चुभ रही थी सोशल मीडिया से दूरी

पानीपत11 मिनट पहले
बुधवार शाम को इंटरनेट सेवा शुरू होने से लोगों को राहत मिली। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • किसान आंदोलन के चलते पानीपत समेत प्रदेश के कई जिलों में 30 जनवरी को बंद हुआ था इंटरनेट
  • बुधवार शाम 6:30 बजे सभी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने चालू किया इंटरनेट, लोगों को मिली राहत

किसान आंदोलन के चलते पानीपत समेत प्रदेश के कई जिलों में 30 जनवरी को शाम 5 बजे बंद की गई इंटरनेट सेवा को 97 घंटे 30 मिनट बाद बुधवार शाम 6:30 बजे चालू कर दिया गया। इंटरनेट बंद होने के कारण कक्षा 1 से 5 तक के बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही थी। इसके साथ सोशल मीडिया के आदी हो चुके लोगों को भी इंटरनेट बंदी काफी खली। बुधवार शाम को इंटरनेट सेवा शुरू होने से लोगों को राहत मिली।

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड के बाद किसान आंदोलन टूटने की ओर बढ़ गया था, लेकिन 28 जनवरी को किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत का एक भावुक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया था। इसके बाद हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश से किसान व आम लोग एकजुट होना शुरू हो गए थे। राकेश टिकैत के इस वीडियो ने किसान आंदोलन को फिर से खड़ा कर दिया।

राकेश टिकैत के वीडियो के कारण खत्म होता किसान आंदोलन और मजबूती से उठने के बाद सरकार ने 30 जनवरी को शाम 5 बजे पानीपत समेत कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा को बंद कर दिया। ताकि, किसान आंदोलन से जुड़े फोटो, ऑडियो और वीडियो को वायरल होने से रोका जा सके। पहले समझा जा रहा था कि 6 फरवरी को किसानों के नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे जाम करने की चेतावनी के कारण 6 फरवरी तक इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल नहीं की जाएगी, लेकिन बुधवार शाम 6:30 बजे इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल करके लोगों को राहत दे दी गई।

सरकार ने 1 फरवरी से 6 से 8 तक की कक्षाओं का संचालन शुरू कर दिया था। 9 से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं पहले ही लगी हुई हैं, लेकिन कक्षा 1 से 5 तक के बच्चे अभी भी ऑनलाइन ही पढ़ रहे हैं। इंटरनेट बंद होने से सबसे अधिक प्रभावित छोटे बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई हुई। इसके साथ आज लोग सोशल मीडिया के आदी हो चुके हैं। लोगों को किसान आंदोलन की अपडेट के साथ अन्य जानकारी भी नहीं मिल रही थी, जिससे वह परेशान रहे।

