  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Panipat
  It Rained Heavily In The Evening, The Maximum Temperature Dropped To 5 And Minimum 3 Degrees, Rain Is Expected Tomorrow

पानीपत में बारिश:शाम को जमकर बरसे बदरा, अधिकतम 5 व न्यूनतम 3 डिग्री गिरा तापमान, कल भी बारिश के आसार

पानीपत32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत में गुरुवार शाम को हुई बारिश के बीच गुजरते वाहन। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत में गुरुवार शाम को हुई बारिश के बीच गुजरते वाहन।
  • मौसम विभाग ने 4 और 5 फरवरी को बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि की जताई से संभावना

पानीपत में शाम 5 बजे जोरदार बारिश शुरू हुई। बारिश के कारण शाम 6 बजे तक अधिकतम तापमान में 5 और न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। मौसम विभाग ने कल भी बारिश और ओलावृष्टि की संभावना जताई है। बारिश के बाद मौसम से फिर से करवट बदल ली है। गुरुवार को शाम 6 बजे तक अधिकतम तापमान 18 और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा।

पानीपत में बारिश से कुछ देर पहले आसमान में छाये बादल।
पानीपत में बारिश से कुछ देर पहले आसमान में छाये बादल।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से पहाड़ों पर भारी बर्फबारी के कारण पानीपत में सुबह से ही बादल छाए रहे। दिनभर 16 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से चली ठंडी हवाओं ने सर्दी का अहसास कराया। दोपहर 3 बजे से बूंदाबांदी शुरू हुई और शाम 5 बजे बदरा जमकर बरसे।

बारिश के कारण दिन और रात के तापमान ने गोता लगा दिया। पानीपत में बुधवार को दिन का तापमान 23.2 और रात का तापमान 20.2 था। गुरुवार को बारिश के बाद शाम 6 बजे तक अधिकतम तापमान गिरकर 18 और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. DP दुबे ने बताया कि 5 फरवरी को भी बारिश के आसार हैं। 6 और 7 फरवरी को धुंध छाएगी। जिससे न्यूनतम तापमान में 6 डिग्री तक की गिरावट की संभावना है।

