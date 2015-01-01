पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई के नाम लाखों की वसूली:चौटाला रोड पर कूड़ा डंप करना पड़ा तो जेबीएम का बढ़ेगा 8 लाख प्रतिमाह खर्च, मित्तल मेगा मॉल के पास ही डंप कर रहे कूड़ा

पानीपत9 घंटे पहले
पानीपत. शहर में पड़े कूड़े में मुंह मारते बेसहारा पशु।
  • मेयर व अधिकारियों को 45 दिन में डंपिंग पॉइंट शिफ्ट करने का दिया था शपथ पत्र, 57 दिन बाद भी नहीं किया

शहर की सफाई के नाम पर प्रति माह सवा करोड़ रुपए प्रतिमाह से ज्यादा वसूल रही जेबीएम कंपनी सेक्टर-25 में बने अस्थाई डंपिंग प्वाइंट को शिफ्ट करने को तैयार नहीं है। यहां से कंपनी को चौटाला रोड पर डंपिंग प्वाइंट बनाने के लिए जगह दी गई हैं। अब कंपनी अधिकारियों को बहाना भी मिल गया है कि चौटाला रोड पर एचएसआईआईडीसी कूड़ा डालने की इजाजत नहीं दे रही है। जबकि असलियत तो यह है कि अगर चौटाला रोड पर कूड़ा डालना पड़ा तो ट्रैक्टर व टाटा का एक चक्कर 5 किलोमीटर ज्यादा बढ़ जाएगा।

इससे कंपनी को प्रति माह 8 लाख रुपए खर्च करने पड़ेंगे। कंपनी अधिकारियों ने मेयर अवनीत कौर व नगर निगम अधिकारियों को 16 सितंबर लिखित शपथ पत्र दिया था। मेयर अवनीत कौर के घर पहुंचे जेबीएम अधिकारियों ने लिखित दावा किया था कि 45 दिन के भीतर डंपिंग प्वाइंट शिफ्ट कर लेंगे। इस शपथ पत्र को दिए 57 दिन बीत चुके हैं। आज भी कूड़ा सेक्टर-25 में ही डाला जा रहा है।

इस तरह समझे खर्च से कैसे बच रही हैं कंपनी
सेक्टर के डंपिंग स्टेशन चौटाला रोड पर कूड़ा डालने की योजना पर काम होता है तो एक ट्रैक्टर का खर्च 200 रुपए प्रतिदिन बढ़ेगा। ऐसे ही टाटा ऐस का खर्च 150 रुपए प्रति दिन बढ़ जाएगा। जेबीएम के पास इस समय छोटे बड़े 54 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली हैं। एक का खर्च 200 रुपए होगा तो 54 का खर्च प्रति दिन 19 हजार 500 रुपए होगा। पूरे महीने में 5.72 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। ऐसे ही एक टाटा ऐस पर 150 रुपए खर्च होगा। रोजाना 8 हजार 250 रुपए खर्च होने से प्रति माह 2.48 लाख रुपए खर्च हाेंगे। दोनों वाहनों को मिलाकर करीब 8 लाख रुपए खर्च कंपनी का बढ़ जाएगा। इस खर्च से बचने के लिए कंपनी शहरवासियों को स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ कर रही है।

मेरे वार्ड का कूड़ा उठाए बिना पूरे शहर का यहीं डाल रही जेबीएम : शकुंतला गर्ग
पार्षद शकुंतला गर्ग का कहना है कि जेबीएम कंपनी मेरे वार्ड-14 के किसी भी घर से कूड़ा कलेक्शन नहीं करती है। इसके बाद भी मेरे वार्ड में कंपनी ने अवैध तरीके से डंपिंग प्वाइंट बना रखा है। कंपनी ने लिखित में शपथ पत्र देकर 45 दिन में डंपिंग प्वाइंट शिफ्ट करने का भरोसा दिलाया था। इस दावे के 57 दिन बीत चुके हैं। हमें नहीं पता कंपनी कहां कूड़ा डालेगी। चाहे एचएआईआईडीसी जगह दे या न दे, हमें कोई लेना देना नहीं है। दीपावली के बाद सेक्टरवासियों को साथ लेकर कंपनी व नगर निगम अधिकारियों के खिलाफ माेर्चा खोलेंगे।- शकुंतला गर्ग, पार्षद, वार्ड-14

जगह मिलते ही शिफ्ट हो जाएंगे : जेबीएम
डंपिंग प्वाइंट बनाने के लिए हमें जगह नहीं मिल रही है। जैसे ही जगह मिल जाएगी, हम सेक्टर-25 के डंपिंग प्वाइंट को शिफ्ट कर देंगे। इससे हमारे वाहनों का खर्च जरूर बढ़ेगा, फिर भी जैसा प्रशासन व नगर निगम चाहेगा, उसी के अनुसार काम करेंगे। अतिंद्र सिंह, क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक, जेबीएम।

एचएसआईआईडीसी नहीं दे रही इजाजत : मेयर
चौटाला रोड पर खाली पड़ी जमीन में कूड़ा डालने की इजाजत एचएसआईआईडीसी नहीं दे रही है। इस संबंध में नगर निगम अधिकारियों व डीसी से बातचीत की जा रही है। जल्दी ही डंपिंग प्वाइंट को शिफ्ट कराएग
- अवनीत कौर, मेयर, नगर निगम पानीपत।

