यात्री ध्यान दें:नए टाइम टेबल के साथ झेलम एक्सप्रेस शुरू हुई, सुबह 8:37 बजे पहुंचेगी पानीपत

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • एक जनवरी से सचखंड एक्सप्रेस के टाइम में होगा बदलाव

रेलवे ने पानीपत स्टेशन पर एक और ट्रेन के स्टाॅपेज की सौगात दी है। लॉकडाउन से बंद चल रही झेलम एक्सप्रेस को शुरू कर दिया है लेकिन रेलवे ने झेलम एक्सप्रेस के टाइम टेबल में बदलाव कर दिया है। अब ये ट्रेन सुबह 7:40 बजे नहीं सुबह 8:37 बजे पानीपत पहुंचेगी। इसके साथ ही रेलवे एक जनवरी से नांदेड़-अमृतसर रूट पर दौड़ने वाली ट्रेन सचखंड एक्सप्रेस के टाइम टेबल में भी बदलाव कर रहा है।

पानीपत रेलवे स्टेशन पर धीरे-धीरे कर ट्रेनाें का स्टाॅपेज बढ़ता जा रहा है। रेलवे ने यात्रियाें काे एक और ट्रेन झेलम एक्सप्रेस शुरू कर दी है। 8 महीने बाद यह ट्रेन नए टाइम टेबल के साथ पटरी पर आ गई है। पहले की भांति इस ट्रेन का संचालन सातों दिन रहेगा लेकिन टाइम टेबल बदल दिया है। अब यह ट्रेन (01078) जम्मू से चलकर सुबह 8 बजकर 37 मिनट पर पानीपत स्टेशन पर पहुंचेगी।

पहले यह सुबह 7 बजकर 40 मिनट पर पहुंचती थी। वहीं, पूना से चलकर यह ट्रेन (01077) रात 11 बजकर 37 मिनट पर पानीपत स्टेशन रुकते हुए गंतव्य के लिए रवाना हाेगी। पहले यह ट्रेन रात 10 बजकर 30 मिनट पर पानीपत स्टेशन पहुंचती थी। बदलाव के इस क्रम में रेलवे ने अमृतसर से जयनगर (बिहार) जाने वाले ट्रेन (04673/0474) शहीद एक्सप्रेस के रूट में भी बदलाव कर दिया है। अब यह ट्रेन पानीपत स्टेशन पर रुकते हुए नहीं अंबाला वाया मुरादाबाद होते हुए जयनगर पहुंच रही है।

1 जनवरी से नांदेड़-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस का बदलेगा समय
रेलवे एक जनवरी से नांदेड़ से अमृतसर तक चलने वाली कोविड स्पेशल ट्रेन का समय एक जनवरी से बदलने जा रहा है। इसके साथ ट्रेन के मार्ग में परिवर्तन किया गया है। अब यह ट्रेन चंडीगढ़ होते हुए अमृतसर जाएगी। ट्रेन संख्या 02715 नांदेड़-अमृतसर एक जनवरी से बदले हुए समय पर चलेगी। किसान आंदाेलन के चलते फिलहाल इस ट्रेन काे दिल्ली स्टेशन पर ही राेका जा रहा है।

