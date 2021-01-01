पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एंजल और सर्राफा माॅल पर 7 कराेड़ का बिल:शिकायत पर जाॅइंट कमिश्नर अनुपमा ने टीम के साथ दाेबारा कराई पैमाइश

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
सेक्टर-11/12 स्थित एंजल माॅल पर करीब एक कराेड़ व जीटी राेड स्थित सर्राफा माॅल पर करीब 6 कराेड़ रुपए का प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया है। एंजल माॅल के बिल काे लेकर काेर्ट में केस भी चल रहा है। दाेनाें ही जगहाें के बिल ठीक कराने की शिकायत पर मंगलवार काे नगर निगम की टीम ने पैमाइश कराई। ताकि इसके आधार पर बिल तैयार किए जा सके।

नगर निगम की टीम ने एंजल व सर्राफा माॅल का रिकाॅर्ड नए सिरे से तैयार करना शुरू कर दिया है। इस पूरे प्रकरण के दाैरान वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जा रही है, ताकि मालिक बाद में चैलेंज न कर पाएं। एंजल माॅल का केस काेर्ट में भी केस चल रहा है। जाॅइंट कमिश्नर ने जीटी राेड पर बने शाेरूम व उनके प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बिल भी देखे।

साथ ही टीम से भी फीडबैक किया, ताकि किसी के ऊपर बिल बकाया न रह सके। नगर निगम ने एंजल माॅल काे 2018 में करीब 13 कराेड़ रुपए का प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स का बिल दिया था। इसके बाद करीब एक कराेड़ रुपए का बनाया गया था। यह भी जमा नहीं हाेने से इसकी दुकानाें व पैलेस काे सील कर दिया था।

मालिकाें ने काेर्ट में केस करके कुछ राशि जमा करवाकर सील खुलवा ली थी। वहीं सर्राफा माॅल काे नवंबर 2020 में सील कर दिया था। इसके ऊपर भी करीब 6 कराेड़ रुपए का प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया है। जाॅइंट कमिश्नर अनुपमा मलिक ने सर्राफा माल की पैमाइश करवाई।

विवाद व काेर्ट केस जल्द निपटवाने की काेशिश

जाॅइंट कमिश्नर अनुपमा मलिक के नेतृत्व में टीम ने एंजल माॅल व सर्राफा माॅल की पैमाइश की है। अब इसी आधार पर नए सीरे से बिल तैयार कराया जाएगा। बकाया प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बिलाें काे लेकर जाे भी विवाद व काेर्ट केस हैं, उन्हें भी जल्द निपटवाने की काेशिश की जा रही है।

- डाॅ. मनाेज कुमार, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम, पानीपत

