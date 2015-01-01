पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक्टर पर यात्रा:ट्रैक्टर लेकर यात्रा में ''ाामिल हुई कुमारी सैलजा, सरकार पर जमकर बरसीं

पानीपत16 मिनट पहले
  • कृ""ि विधेयकों के विरोध में निकाली ट्रैक्टर यात्रा
  • ''ाराब से मौत पर परिजनों को नौकरी व मुआवजा मांगा

कांग्रेस की हरियाणा प्रदे''ा अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा ने कहा कि कृ""ा संबंधी काले कानूनों का रो""ा बरोदा उपचुनाव में देखा जा चुका है। कांग्रेस किसान-गरीबों की आवाज उठा रही है। सरकार ने आम आदमी के बच्चों के डॉक्टर बनने के सपने को तोड़ा है। लॉकडाउन में ''ाराब घोटाला और अब जहरीली ''ाराब से लोगों की मौत में मिलीभगत है। उन्होंने जहरीली ''ाराब से मृतकों के परिवार को नौकरी और मुआवजा देने की मांग की है। वह ''ाुक्रवार को पानीपत नई अनाज मंडी में ट्रैक्टर यात्रा को संबोधित कर रहीं थीं।

तीनों कृ""ा विधेयकों के विरोध में ''ाुक्रवार को कांग्रेस प्रदे''ा अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने गांव सिवाह से नई अनाज मंडी तक ट्रैक्टर यात्रा निकाली। कुमारी सैलजा ने खुद ट्रैक्टर का हैंडल थामा और अनाज मंडी में खुद ही चलाकर पहुंची। प्रदे''ा अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि काले कानूनों के प्रति रो""ा को बरोदा उपचुनाव में देखा जा चुका है। तीनों कानून किसान और मंडी को बर्बाद कर देंगे। किसान-मजदूर को पूंजीपतियों की गोद में बैठाया जा रहा है। इसके खिलाफ पूर्व कांग्रेस राहुल गांधी ने ट्रैक्टर यात्रा ''ाुरू की थी। इन कानूनों के विरोध में कांग्रेस जनता के साथ है और जमीन से लेकर सदन तक आवाज उठाई जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने मेडिकल की फीस 53 हजार से 10 लाख रूपये कर दी है। ऐसे में आम आदमी के बच्चों का डॉक्टर बनने का सपना टूटा है। जहरीली ''ाराब से मौत पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह मिलीभगत है। लॉकडाउन में इतने बड़े पैमाने पर ''ाराब घोटाला और अब जहरीली

''ाराब का कहर ऐसे ही नहीं बरपा है। सरकार अपराध की सीमा लांघ चुकी है। कांग्रेस के प्रदे''ा प्रभारी विवेक बंसल ने कहा कि कृ""ा संबंधी तीनों बिलों से हर वर्ग आहत है। इसके विरोध में पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ट्रैक्टर यात्रा ''ाुरू की थी। अब कांग्रेस हर क्षेत्र में ट्रैक्टर यात्रा का आयोजन करके किसानों के साथ है। तीनों बिलों में सं''ाोधन होने तक संघ"र्घा जारी रहेगा। बरोदा उपचुनाव में जनता ने अपना जनादे''ा कांग्रेस को दिया है। सरकार को इससे सीख लेनी चाहिए। ट्रैक्टर यात्रा के दौरान विधायक किरण चौधरी, नीरज ''ार्मा, जगबीर सिंह मलिक, बि''ानलाल सैनी समेत कांग्रेस नेता उपस्थित रहे।

