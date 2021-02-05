पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  • Lakhs Stolen With A Toy Pistol In Panipat, Thieves Took Away Old Sheets And Drank Juice From The Fridge And Ate Chocolate

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेब के साथ पेट भी भरा:पानीपत में खिलौना पिस्टल लेकर लाखों की चोरी; पुरानी छोड़ नई चादर ले गए चोर, फ्रिज से जूस पीया-चॉकलेट खाई

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चोरी के बाद घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान। - Dainik Bhaskar
चोरी के बाद घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान।
  • मॉडल टाउन थाना क्षेत्र के न्यू दीवान नगर की घटना
  • गांव गए थे रिलाइंस मैनेजर के माता-पिता

मॉडल टाउन थाना क्षेत्र के न्यू दीवान नगर में चोरों ने रिलाइंस मैनेजर के घर से नकदी समेत लाखों की चोरी को अंजाम दे दिया। मौके से चोरों की खिलौना पिस्टल और पुरानी चादर बरामद हुई है। चोरों ने जेब के साथ पेट भी भरा। पुलिस आसपास के CCTV कैमरे खंगाल रही है। अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है।

चोरों द्वारा छोड़ी गई खिलौना पिस्टल।
चोरों द्वारा छोड़ी गई खिलौना पिस्टल।

मॉडल थाना थाना क्षेत्र के न्यू दीवान नगर निवासी राजकुमार वधवा रिलाइंस कंपनी में मैनेजर हैं। राजकुमार ने बताया कि उनके मकान के दो मेन गेट हैं। एक हिस्से में वह और दूसरे में उनके माता-पिता रहते हैं। सोमवार को माता-पिता गांव रेरकलां गए थे। जब वह मंगलवार सुबह उठे तो दूसरे हिस्से के मकान के कमरों के ताले टूटे मिले। जबकि, मेन गेट का ताला ठीक था।

अंदर जाकर देखा तो कमरों में सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। अलमारी से करीब 7 तोले की सोने की एक चेन, 3 अंगूठी, 3 टॉप्स और 25 हजार रुपये की नकदी, 6 डेबिट कार्ड, कंबल, गर्म चादर और अन्य कपड़े गायब मिले। मौके पर एक खिलौना पिस्टल और एक चादर मिली है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पड़ताल के साथ आसपास लगे CCTV कैमरों की फुटेज देखी, लेकिन उनमें कुछ नहीं मिला।

जूस पिया और चॉकलेट खाई
मैनेजर राजकुमार ने बताया कि एक फ्रिज में सामान ज्यादा होने पर वह दूसरे फ्रिज में सामान रखते थे। माता-पिता के फ्रिज में चॉकलेट और जूस की तीन कैन थी। तीनों कैन खाली मिली। जबकि, कुछ चॉकलेट खाई गई और कुछ बिखरी हुई मिली।

पासवर्ड समेत है एक डेबिट कार्ड
मैनेजर ने बताया कि चोर करीब 6 डेबिट कार्ड ले गए हैं। जिनमें से एक का अकाउंट 10 दिन पहले ही खुलवाया था। इस डेबिट कार्ड का अभी तक पैकेट नहीं खोला गया था। इसमें कार्ड के साथ उसका पासवर्ड भी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें