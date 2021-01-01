पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mama Raped With 7 year old, Condition Criticalमामा ने 7 साल की मासूम में साथ किया रेप, हालत गंभीर

पानीपत में रिश्ते शर्मसार:मामा ने 7 साल की मासूम में साथ किया रेप, हालत गंभीर

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
नाबालिग मामा ने अपनी 7 साल की भांजी का रेप कर दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
नाबालिग मामा ने अपनी 7 साल की भांजी का रेप कर दिया।
  • किला थाना क्षेत्र की इंद्रा कॉलोनी की घटना, UP का है प्रवासी पीड़ित परिवार
  • चींख सुनकर मौसी पहुंची, मासूम को अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती, हालत गंभीर

पानीपत में रिश्तों को शर्मसार करने देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। नाबालिग मामा ने अपनी 7 साल की भांजी का रेप कर दिया। रेप के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गया। मासूम की चींखे सुनकर मौसी उसके पास पहुंची। जिसके बाद मासूम को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां, उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। किला थाना पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

UP का मजदूर परिवार किला थाना क्षेत्र की इंदिरा कॉलोनी में रहता है। परिवार में मामा-मौसी सभी साथ रहते हैं। सोमवार शाम जब घर के सभी पुरुष ड्यूटी पर थे, 15 वर्षीय मामा अपनी 7 साल की भांजी को बाथरूम में ले गया। वहां मासूम के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। मासूम चींखी तो मामा ने मुंह पर हाथ रखकर उसकी आवाज बंद कर दी।

दुष्कर्म के बाद मामा मौके से फरार हो गया। मासूम चींखती हुई बाथरूम से बाहर निकली तो मौसी मौके पर पहुंची। मासूम से मौसी को पूरी बात बताई। जिसके बाद उसके पिता को फोन करके बुलाया गया। पिता अपनी बेटी को लेकर सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचा और किला थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी। मासूम की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में है।

मां का हुआ है पथरी का ऑपरेशन
परिजनों ने बताया कि वह कई परिवार एक साथ रहते हैं। पीड़ित मासूम की मां का हाल ही में पथरी का ऑपरेशन हुआ है। मासूम अपनी मां की देखभाल कर रही थी। रात तक परिवार के पुरुष अपनी-अपनी ड्यूटी पर रहते हैं। दरिंदे मामा ने इसी का फायदा उठाकर हैवानियत कर दी।

