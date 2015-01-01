पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:शादी के 8 माह बाद विवाहिता ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, पति पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

परढाणा गांव में शनिवार को शादी के आठ माह बाद ही विवाहिता ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। परिजनों ने ससुराल पक्ष पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। शव को सिविल अस्पताल के मुर्दाघर में रखवाया गया है। रविवार को पोस्टमार्टम होगा। मतलौडा के दिलबाग सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी 21 वर्षीय बेटी वर्षा की शादी इसी वर्ष 26 अप्रैल को परढाणा गांव के प्रदीप कुमार ने हुई थी।

प्रदीप फैक्ट्री में काम करता है। आरोप है कि शादी के बाद से ही बेटी को कम दहेज लाने के ताने मारने लगे। कभी बाइक और कभी 50 हजार रुपये की मांग करते रहे। मांग पूरी न होने पर बेटी के साथ मारपीट की जाती थी। उन्होंने कई बार प्रदीप को रुपये दिये और बेटी को भी समझाया।

शनिवार को 1:20 बजे उन्हें वर्षा के पड़ोसी का फोन आया और उसकी मौत की बात बताई। जब वह उसके घर पहुंचे तो वर्षा का शव बेड पर पड़ा था। उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने शव को सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। इसराना थाना प्रभारी नरेंद्र ने बताया कि पति, सास, जेठ व जेठानी के खिलाफ दहेज हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है।

पुरुथी चौक पर फोटो स्टूडियो संचालक पर किया हमला, केस दर्ज

पुरुथी चौक पर शुक्रवार को नकाबपोश दो बदमाशों ने फोटो स्टूडियो में घुसकर दुकानदार पर हमला कर दिया। मारपीट कर उसके हाथ पर तेजधार हथियार से वार किया। इससे वह घायल हो गए। बाद में दोनों पैदल मॉडल टाउन की तरफ भाग गए। पीड़ित ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ मॉडल टाउन थाना में मारपीट का केस दर्ज कराया है।

जाटल गांव निवासी 47 वर्षीय हरीश कुमार पुत्र साधुराम ने पुलिस काे शिकायत दी कि उसकी पुरुथी चौक पर फोटो स्टूडियो की दुकान है। 11 दिसंबर दोपहर 1:50 बजे दो युवक दुकान पर आए। जिनके मुंह पर काला कपड़ा बंधा था। आते ही दोनों ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। तेजधार हथियार से उसके हाथ पर वार किया।

