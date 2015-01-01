पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग:मासाखोर और फल विक्रेताओं ने करवाया बुद्धि-शुद्धि हवन, चेयरमैन गुप्ता बोले- सनौली रोड और मॉडल टाउन में बनाई जाएं छोटी मंडियां

पानीपत9 मिनट पहले
सनौली रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी की शिफ्टिंग के विरोध में धरने पर मासाखोर और फल विक्रेताओं के समर्थन में पहुंचे हरियाणा व्यापार मंडल के चेयरमैन रोशन लाल गुप्ता। फोटो- भास्कर

सनौली रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग को लेकर विरोध कर रहे मासाखोर और फल विक्रेताओं का धरना 7वें दिन शनिवार को भी जारी रहा। उन्होंने शनिवार को बुद्धि-शुद्धि हवन करवाया। वहीं, हरियाणा उद्योग व्यापार मंडल ने पदाधिकारियों ने पहुंचकर समर्थन दिया। मंडल के चेयरमैन रोशन लाल गुप्ता बोले कि प्रशासन का यह फैसला न्यायपूर्ण नहीं है। प्रशासन को पानीपत में बड़ी मंडी बनाने के साथ-साथ सनाैली रोड और मॉडल टाउन में छोटी-छोटी मंडियां बनानी चाहिए।

वहीं, नगर निगम ने शनिवार को मंडी की सफाई करवाना शुरू कर दिया। गुप्ता के साथ युवा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राकेश चुघ, युवा जिलाध्यक्ष अतुल गुप्ता मासाखोरों के धरने में समर्थन देने पहुंचे। गुप्ता ने कहा कि पानीपत की आबादी 8-9 लाख हो चुकी है। इसलिए नई अनाज मंडी में बड़ी और सनौली रोड और मॉडल टाउन में छोटी-छोटी मंडी बनाने की काफी जरूरत है। हर व्यक्ति नई अनाज मंडी में सब्जियां खरीदने के लिए नहीं पहुंच सकता है। उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि वे इस बारे में हरियाणा मार्केटिंग बोर्ड की चेयरपर्सन कृष्णा गहलावत से भी इस बारे में बात करेंगे।

कुभकर्णी नींद से जगाने के लिए किया हवन-यज्ञ

जिला पार्षद देव मलिक और प्रधान प्रेम सिंह ने कहा कि हवन का उद्देश्य कुंभकर्णी नींद में सोए हुए जनप्रतिनिधियों को जगाना है और बुद्धि को शुद्ध करवाना है। क्योंकि जनता के प्रति इन प्रतिनिधियों की जवाबदेही ज़्यादा बनती है। बड़े ही शर्म की बात है कि पिछले 5 दिनों से सैकड़ों औरतें और पुरुष भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे हैं लेकिन मेयर और पार्षद गुमशुदा है। इस अवसर पर अतुल गुप्ता, दिलबाग देशवाल, छोटे बच्चे यश, लाली, आरिफ, दीपक, पायल, काजल, महिलाएं कमलेश, बाला, दर्शना, सावित्री, संसार सिंह, बंटी, सोनू, सुभाष सैनी, जॉनी, संजय सैनी, सन्नी, देवेंद्र मलिक, रविंद्र, सतपाल चावला, संतु, कन्हैया, रोहताश, कृष्ण, सलीम आदि मौजूद रहे।

