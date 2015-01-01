पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सब्जी मंडी की शिफ्टिंग:मासाखोर-फल विक्रेता बोले- फैसला वापस नहीं लिया ताे नेताओं के घर के बाहर धरने पर बैठेंगे

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
पानीपत. सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी के मासाखोर प्रदर्शन करते हुए।फोटो | भास्कर
  • शिफ्टिंग के विराेध में छठे दिन मासखोरों ने दी चेतावनी

सनाैली राेड स्थित सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग के विराेध में धरने पर बैठे मासाखाेर और फल विक्रेताओं ने प्रदर्शन के छठे दिन चेतावनी दी कि अगर प्रशासन ने अपना फैसला जल्द ही वापस नहीं लिया ताे वाे नेताओं के घर और कार्यालय के बाहर धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे। उन्हें घर और कार्यालय के बाहर नहीं निकलने देंगे। मासाखोर-फल विक्रेता समिति प्रधान प्रेम सिंह का कहा कि हमारी मांग पूरी नहीं होने तक धरना जारी रहेगा।

गुरुवार से इस प्रदर्शन में महिलाएं भी शामिल हाे गई हैं। कई सामाजिक संगठन उनके समर्थन में अा गए हैं। भाजपा नेता देव मलिक ने कहा कि मंडी शिफ्टिंग में हुए कथित भ्रष्टाचार काे छिपाने के लिए प्रशासन जान-बूझकर आंखें बंद किए बैठा है। धरने पर बैठी महिलाओं ने भी अनिश्चित कालीन भूख हड़ताल पर रहेंगी। जबकि विधायक अभी तक धरना स्थल से दूरी बनाए हुए हैं। क्याेंकि ये गरीब जनता का धरना है इसलिए बड़े-बड़े नेताओं को यहां आने में शर्म महसूस हाे रही हाेगी।

शायद वे नेता ये भूल गए हैं कि उनके हल्के के गरीब और अमीर जनता इसी मंडी से सस्ते और सुविधा से सब्जी और फल खरीदती है। उन्होंने नेताओं को आगाह करते हुए कहा कि यह हरकत नेताओं काे भारी पड़ेगी। क्याेंकि मासाखाेराें और फल विक्रेताओं ने जल्द ही बड़े बड़े नेताओं को उनके घर या कार्यालय में घेरने का फैसला कर लिया है। सब्जी मंडी को शुरू होने तक उन्हें घराें से बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया जाएगा। यह लड़ाई आरपार की हाेगी। शनिवार से इस धरने में छोटे-छाेटे बच्चे भी शामिल हाे जाएंगे। इस अवसर पर सावित्री, अनिता, कमलेश, बाला, सुनीता, राजबाला, प्रधान प्रेम, संसार, दलबीर भोसले, गंगा राम, बिरजू, सलीम, आरिफ, राकेश देशवाल, सुभाष सैनी आदि माैजूद रहे।

