फैसले का विरोध:पानीपत में परिवार समेत धरने पर डटे सब्जी विक्रेता, सुध लेने नहीं पहुंचे अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि

पानीपत42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत की सनौली रोड पर परिवार के साथ धरना देते सब्जी विक्रेता। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • सनौली रोड सब्ज मंडी शिफ्टिंग का कर रहे विरोध, छोटी मंडी की है मांग

सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी शिफ्ट करने के विरोध में दूसरे दिन बुधवार को सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने अपने परिवार के साथ धरना दिया। वह सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी मंडी बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। अपनी मांगों से सांसद और शहरी विधायक को अवगत करा चुके हैं। पूर्व पार्षद और बाजार प्रधानों ने धरने पर पहुंचकर अपना समर्थन दिया।

जिला प्रशासन ने बीते सोमवार को सख्ती दिखाते हुए सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को नई अनाज मंडी स्थित सब्जी मंडी में शिफ्ट कर दिया था। करीब आधे मासाखोर नई सब्जी मंडी में शिफ्ट चुके हैं, लेकिन इतने ही जिला प्रशासन के इस फैसले के विरोध में मंगलवार कसे धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। बुधवार को पार्क के स्थान पर सड़क पर धरना दिया गया। जिसमें महिलाओं की संख्या काफी रही। फड़ी मासाखोर (सब्जी विक्रेता) एकता समिति के प्रधान प्रेम और संसार सिंह ने कहा कि नई सब्जी मंडी दूर होने के कारण उनके और ग्राहकों के लिए सही नहीं है। वहां उनका व्यापार प्रभावित होगा।

उनकी मांग है कि सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी मंडी बनाया जाए। जबकि नई मंडी को थोक मंडी बनाया जाए। वह इस मांग से सांसद संजय भाटिया और शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज को अवगत करा चुके हैं, लेकिन बुधवार को कोई प्रशासनिक अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि उनकी सुध लेने नहीं पहुंचा। उन्होंने कहा कि मांग पूरी न होने पर वह भूख हड़ताल करने को मजबूर होंगे।

