पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:इसराना में 47 एकड़ जमीन पर बनेगी प्रदेश की पहली मॉडल कॉलोनी

इसराना/पानीपत/हरियाणा42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा इसराना में शहरों की तर्ज पर बनने वाली प्रदेश की पहली मॉडल कॉलोनी के लिए पंचायत विकास विभाग के निदेशक रमेश चन्द्र बिडान ने इसराना में तय जगह का निरीक्षण किया। पंचायत द्वारा मॉडल कालोनी के लिए 47 एकड़ जगह दी गई है।

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खट्टर द्वारा इसराना में सेक्टरों की तर्ज प्रदेश की पहली मॉडल काॅलोनी बनाने की घोषणा के बाद ग्राम पंचायत इसराना द्वारा 47 एकड़ जमीन देने का प्रस्ताव पास किया गया था।

सोमवार को पंचायत राज विभाग के निदेशक ने इसराना-परढ़ाना रोड़ पर दी गई 47 एकड़ जमीन का निरीक्षण किया। इस मॉडल कॉलोनी में शहरों की तर्ज पर अस्पताल, स्कूल, मंदिर, खेल स्टेडियम, पार्क व जिम जैसी सभी आधुनिक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी।

क्षेत्रवासियों को रियायती दरों पर प्लॉट दिए जाएंगे। जिसमें प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा आरक्षित व बीपीएल परिवारों को भी आरक्षण अनुसार प्लाॅट दिए जाएंगे। सोमवार को विभाग के निदेशक रमेश चन्द्र बिडान, एक्सईएन संजीव कुमार, डीडीपीओ राजबीर सिंह, एसई कुलवंत सिंह, बीडीपीओ जितेंद शर्मा, पंचायत सचिव जगबीर सिंह व रामशरण भी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें