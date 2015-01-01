पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हिट & रन:पानीपत में बेटी का हाथ छोड़ गोद में लिए बेटे को संभालने लगी मां, तभी बच्ची को रौंदकर भागी वैन

पानीपत13 मिनट पहले
हर्षिता का फाइल फोटो।

हिट एंड रन की एक दर्दनाक घटना सामने आई है। ऑटो से उतर रही एक महिला ने बेटे को गोद में संभालने के लिए बेटी का हाथ छोड़ा, तभी एक इको वैन चालक बच्ची को रौंदते हुए भाग गया। रोते-बिलखते माता-पिता बच्ची को गोद में उठाकर अस्पताल पहुंचे, लेकिन बेटी की सांसों की डोर टूट चुकी थी।

बिचपड़ी गांव के दीपक शहर के एक चिकित्सक के पास काम करते हैं। दीपक अपनी पत्नी प्रियंका, 4 साल की बेटी हर्षिता और 1 साल के बेटे के साथ अपनी ससुराल मुरथल गए थे। गुरुवार को वह मुरथल से पानीपत बस स्टैंड पहुंचे और वहां से गांव के लिए ऑटो में सवार हो गए। बिचपड़ी बस अड्‌डे पहुंचने पर दीपक ऑटो चालक को किराया देने लगे। मां ने बेटे को गोद में लिया था और बेटी का हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था।

बेटे ने गोद में हलचल की तो प्रियंका ने बेटे को संभालने के लिए एक क्षण के लिए बेटी का हाथ छोड़ दिया। इसी दौरान पीछे से तेज रफ्तार से आए इको वैन के चालक ने हर्षिता को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर के बाद मासूम सड़क पर लहूलुहान हो गई। आरोपी चालक इको समेत भाग निकला। बेसुध हुए दीपक और प्रियंका बेटी को ऑटो में लेकर एक निजी अस्पताल पहुंचे, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मासूम की मौत से घर में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।

विदा करने से पहले नाना ने कहा था ध्यान रखना

दीपक ने बताया कि हर्षिता सभी की प्यारी थी। ननिहाल से विदा होते समय नाना ने उसके सिर पर हाथ रखकर पत्नी से उसका ध्यान रखने के लिए कहा था। किसी को नहीं पता था कि हर्षिता घर तक भी नहीं पहुंच पाएगी।

