किसान आंदोलन:पानीपत में 6 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक किसान जाम करेंगे नेशनल हाईवे

पानीपत टोल प्लाजा पर धरने में नारेबाजी करते किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पानीपत टोल प्लाजा पर हाईवे जाम करने पर बन रहा विचार

पानीपत में किसान 6 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक नेशनल हाईवे जाम करेंगे। पानीपत टोल प्लाजा पर हाईवे जाम करने पर चर्चा चल रही है। 6 फरवरी के चक्का जाम के लिए किसान जिलेभर में संपर्क कर रहे हैं। उधर, चक्का जाम को लेकर पुलिस-प्रशासन भी अलर्ट मोड पर है।

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर हरियाणा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बीते दो माह से अधिक समय से धरना दे रहे किसान संयुक्त मोर्चा ने 6 मार्च को देशभर में नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे जाम करने का ऐलान किया है। पानीपत के किसानों ने चक्का जाम की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। जिसके लिए गांव-गांव किसानों से संपर्क किया जा रहा है।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला प्रधान कुलदीप बलाना और किसान नेता बिंटू मलिक ने बताया कि 6 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक नेशनल हाईवे के साथ जिले में अन्य जगह भी सड़कें जाम की जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक पानीपत टोल प्लाजा पर नेशनल हाईवे जाम करने पर विचार चल रहा है। अंतिम फैसला जाम के लिए इक्ट्‌ठे होने वाले किसान लेंगे।

जनता से अपील, 12 से 3 बजे न निकले बाहर
किसान नेताओं ने 6 फरवरी को चक्का जाम में आम जनता से सहयोग की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि आम जनता 6 फरवरी को घर से न निकलकर किसान आंदोलन में सहयोग कर सकती है। इस दौरान जिलेभर की सड़कें जाम रहेंगी। इससे बचने के लिए अपने घर पर ही रहें।

एंबुलेंस और जरूरी सेवा वाहनों को नहीं रोकेंगे
किसान नेता बिंटू मलिक ने कहा कि चक्का जाम के दौरान एंबुलेंस, प्राइवेट वाहन में मरीज, दूध और जरूरी सेवाओं के वाहनों को नहीं रोका जाएगा।

3 साल का नन्हा किसान भी दे रहा धरना

दादा के साथ टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठा आदित्य।
दादा के साथ टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठा आदित्य।

जिले के बडौली निवासी 3 वर्षीय आदित्य बीते एक माह से रोजाना अपने दादा के साथ टोल प्लाजा पर धरना देने आता है। यहां वह किसानों के साथ बैठता है और लंगर में ही खाना खाता है। नन्हें किसान के कारण बाबा भी रोजाना धरने पर पहुंचते हैं।

