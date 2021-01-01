पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:किसान आंदाेलन के कारण नेट बंद, रजिस्ट्री सहित कई काम प्रभावित, पब्लिक के साथ सरकार को भी नुकसान

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
पानीपत : नगर निगम में अपनी बारी के इंतजार में शहरवासी। इधर, खाली पड़ी तहसील, जहां लोगों की रहती थी भीड़।
पानीपत : नगर निगम में अपनी बारी के इंतजार में शहरवासी। इधर, खाली पड़ी तहसील, जहां लोगों की रहती थी भीड़।
  • 2.50 करोड़ रुपए से 30 लाख पर पहुंची बिजली निगम में जमा होने वाली राशि
  • 1500 में से 1150 सीएससी में नहीं हो रहा काम, रजिस्ट्री कम होकर 62 से 27 पहुंची

किसान आंदोलन के कारण 4 दिनों से इंटरनेट सेवा क्या बंद हुई, जिले का पूरा सरकारी सिस्टम प्रभावित है। तहसीलों में रजिस्ट्री आधी से कम हो गई है। कहां- रोजाना 91 लाख रेवेन्यू आ रहा था। जो कम होकर 13 लाख तक पहुंच गया है। बिजली बिल ऑनलाइन जमा नहीं हो रहे, सिर्फ मैन्युअल ही हो रहा है। नगर निगम में हाउस टैक्स भरने के लिए इंतजार लंबा होता जा रहा है।

मोबाइल इंटरनेट से संचालित 1500 में से 1150 कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर (सीएससी) बंद हो गए हैं। ऑनलाइन क्लास पूरी तरह से बंद है। इंटरनेट से संबंधित पब्लिक के और भी बहुत से काम हैं, जो प्रभावित हैं। अब सरकार ने 3 फरवरी तक के लिए इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी है। 6 फरवरी को किसानों का चक्काजाम है। इसके बाद ही इंटरनेट सेवा शुरू हो सकती है।

उद्यमी नहीं बनवा पा रहे ईवे बिल : सरकार सिस्टम के साथ-साथ इसका असर कारोबार पर भी पड़ा है। जिसके चलते उद्यमी ईवे बिल नहीं बनवा पा रहे हैं। जिसके कारण माल की बिक्री कम हो गई है। जिसके कारण उन्हें नुकसान हो रहा है।

तहसील: न टोकन मिल रहे न स्टांप पेपर

तहसील में रजिस्ट्री कम होकर 62 से 27 पहुंच गई है। इंटरनेट बंद होने से पहले की बात करें ताे 28 जनवरी को 62 रजिस्ट्रियां हुई थी। जिससे स्टांप और रजिस्ट्री फीस के रूप में तहसील को 91.12 लाख रेवेन्यू मिला। सोमवार को 48 व मंगलवार को सिर्फ 27 रजिस्ट्रियां हुईं। 13.61 लाख रेवेन्यू मिला। तहसीलदार डॉ. कुलदीप ने कहा कि इंटरनेट बंद होने से लोग न तो स्टांप पेपर निकाल पा रहे हैं और न ही टोकन मिल रहे हैं।

बिजली निगम: ऑनलाइन बिल नहीं हो रहे जमा

बिजली निगम में ब्रॉड बैंड सेवा है, लेकिन इसमें 31 जनवरी से मरम्मत चल रही है। मोबाइल इंटरनेट बंद होने से लोग ऑनलाइन खुद जमा नहीं कर रहे। इसलिए, सिर्फ मैन्युअल ही बिल जमा हो रहे। मैन्युअल सिर्फ 20 हजार तक कैश ही जमा हो सकते हैं।

आमदनी इंडस्ट्री से है। जो बंद पड़ा है। इसलिए कलेक्शन बहुत कम हो गया है। एक्सईएन सिटी संजीव कुमार ने कहा कि दोनों कारणों से बिल बहुत कम जमा हो रहा है। तमाम ऑनलाइन सेवाएं- बिजली कनेक्शन, शिकायत, लोड सहित सभी आवेदन सिर्फ ऑनलाइन किए जा सकते हैं। जो 4 दिनों से बंद हैं।

सीएससी: नेट बंद होने पर नहीं दे पा रहे डिटेल

जिले में 1500 में से 1150 कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर (सीएससी) बंद पड़े हैं। ये सभी मोबाइल इंटरनेट से चल रहे हैं। सिर्फ 450 सीएससी में ही ब्रॉड बैंड सर्विस है, लेकिन लोगों के मोबाइल इंटरनेट नहीं चल रहे। ब्रॉड बैंड वाले भी प्रभावित हैं।

संजय चौक पर ब्रॉड बैंड से संचालित सीएससी चलाने वाले प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा कि लोग मोबाइल में ही डॉक्यूमेंट रखते हैं। ऐसे लोग अपनी डिटेल दे नहीं पाते, इसलिए कामकाज लगभग बंद पड़ा है।

नगर निगम: बिल जमा होने भी हो गए बंद

नगर निगम में भी प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कराने वालों को लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। साथ ही बिल ठीक होने भी बंद हो गए। सेल्फ ऑनलाइन जमा होना बंद हो गया है। जो निगम में बिल जमा कराने जा रहे हैं, उन्हें लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ रहा।

अब तक मौके पर बिल ठीक भी हो जाते थे, वह भी बंद है। क्योंकि, प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स की शिकायत सिर्फ ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं। जो हो नहीं रही है। इस कारण से भी बिल कम जमा हो रहे। रोजाना 30 लाख के करीब बिल जमा हो रहे थे, जो 10 लाख तक पहुंच गए हैं।

