पानीपत में अधूरी नेट बहाली:25 और 26 जनवरी को किसान आंदोलन में शामिल अधिकतर लोगों की नेट सेवा बंद

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
पानीपत में इंटरनेट बहाली से सभी को राहत नहीं मिली है।
पानीपत में इंटरनेट बहाली से सभी को राहत नहीं मिली है।
  • टेलीकॉल कंपनी के कस्टमर केयर एग्जिक्यूटिव बोल रहे सरकार के निर्देश पर किए बंद
  • 4 दिन इंटरनेट सेवा बंद रहने के बाद बुधवार को हुई थी चालू, सभी को नहीं मिली राहत

पानीपत में इंटरनेट बहाली से सभी को राहत नहीं मिली है। 25 और 26 जनवरी को सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंचने वालों के फोन नंबर ट्रेस करके इन नंबरों का गुरुवार शाम को इंटरनेट बंद कर दिया गया है। संबंधित टेलीकॉम कंपनी के कस्टमर केयर पर बताया जा रहा है कि सरकार की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार 8 फरवरी तक कुछ नंबर पर इंटरनेट की सेवा को बंद किया गया है।

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड के बाद सरकार की किसानों पर सख्ती के वीडियो वायरल हुए। इसके बाद किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत का एक भावुक वीडियो लोगों तक पहुंचा। इसके बाद टूटता किसान आंदोलन फिर से खड़ा हो गया। पहले से भी अधिक संख्या में हरियाणा के लोग बॉर्डर पर पहुंच गए। किसानों की अपील को रोकने के लिए 30 जनवरी की शाम 5 बजे प्रदेश में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी गई। पानीपत में साढ़े 97 घंटे बाद बुधवार शाम 6:30 बजे इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल हुई।

इसके बाद गुरुवार दोपहर 12 बजे से कुछ लोगों का इंटरनेट फिर से बंद हो गया। इनमें अधिकतर वो लोग हैं, जो 25 और 26 जनवरी को किसान आंदोलन में शामिल हुए थे। संबंधित टेलीकॉम कंपनी के कस्टमर केयर पर फोन कर रहे हैं तो उनका प्रतिनिधि कह रहा है कि सरकार की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार कुछ नंबर ट्रेस करके उनपर 8 फरवरी की शाम तक इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी गई है। नेट बहाली के बाद भी अनेक लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

