प्रधान बोले- कोई विवाद नहीं:बार एसोसिएशन की कार्यकारिणी केे नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों ने ली शपथ

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के में नई कार्यकारणी व अन्य वकील।

बार एसोसिएशन की नई कार्यकारिणी ने सोमवार को शपथ ली। उप प्रधान के लिए डॉ. विकास रोहल और अनिल सिंगला शपथ लेने पहुंचे। आरओ प्रेम सिंह दूहन ने कहा कि सीनियाेरिटी के हिसाब से फस्ट हाफ टर्म डॉ. विकास रोहल और फिर बाद में अनिल सिंगला उप प्रधान रहेंगे। वहीं प्रधान शेर सिंह खर्ब ने कहा कि सालभर दोनों को साथ लेकर काम करेंगे। बार में कोई विवाद नहीं है।

वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता चौधरी रणधीर सिंह घनघस ने सभी नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों प्रधान शेरसिंह खर्ब, उप प्रधान डॉ. विकास रोहल और अनिल सिंगला, सचिव सुनील शर्मा, सह सचिव संदीप कुमार और कैशियर मनोज शर्मा को शपथ दिलाई। इसके बाद बार के वकीलों ने नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को बधाई दी। इस मौके पर आरओ प्रेम सिंह दूहन, एआरओ राजेश अहलावत, कर्णपाल और राकेश भी मौजूद रहे।

