पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वाह रे जिंदगी:लेफ्टिनेंट बनकर देश की सेवा करना चाहती थी निकिता, इकतरफा प्यार में कुछ ही मिनट में लुट गए घर वालों के अरमान

फरीदाबाद4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद में अपहरण की कोशिश में नाकाम रहने पर सिरफिरे आशिक की तरफ से लड़की की हत्या कर दी गई। निकिता नामक इस होनहार लड़की के साथ-साथ परिवार के भी अरमान अपराध की बलि चढ़ गए।
  • सोमवार को फरीदाबाद में पेपर देकर कॉलेज से निकली थी उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ से ताल्लुक रखते परिवार की 21 वर्षीय निकिता
  • 12वीं तक साथ पढ़े पास के जिले मेवात के एक कांग्रेस विधायक के परिवार से संबंधित तौशीफ ने कर दी हत्या

फरीदाबाद में बी-कॉम की छात्रा निकिता का सपना था कि लेफ्टिनेंट बनकर देश की सेवा करे। इस सपने को साकार करने के लिए वह एक और कदम बढ़ाने ही वाली थी कि एक सिरफिरे ने इकतरफा प्यार के फितूर के चलते कुछ ही मिनट में उसे और उसके सपने दोनों को खत्म कर दिया। बहरहाल, मंगलवार को भारी विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच लाठियां खाने के बाद प्रियजन अंतिम संस्कार के लिए तैयार हो गए।

बता दें कि सोमवार शाम करीब पौने 4 बजे फरीदाबाद में एक युवती की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना के वक्त मूलरूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ से ताल्लुक रखते परिवार की 21 वर्षीय निकिता बल्लभगढ़ के अग्रवाल कॉलेज से बी-कॉम फाइनल ईयर का आखिरी पेपर देकर सेंटर से बाहर निकली थी कि इसी दौरान कार में सवार हो दो युवक उसका अपहरण करने पहुंच गए। कार में बिठाने की कोशिश में नाकाम रहे तो उसे गोली मारकर फरार हो गए। इस घटना का जैसे ही यहां सेक्टर-23 स्थित संजय नगर में रह रहे परिवार को पता चला, पैरों तले की जमीन खिसक गई। आनन-फानन में माता-पिता और भाई समेत तमाम प्रियजन अस्पताल की तरफ दौड़ पड़े। काफी कोशिशों के बावजूद निकिता को बचाया नहीं जा सका।

मंगलवार को निकिता के परिजनों ने आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए रोड जाम कर दिया। इनका कहना था कि उत्तर प्रदेश में हुई दरिंदगी की घटना जैसा इंसाफ चाहिए। आरोपियों को फांसी दी जाए। पुलिस ने घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद घटना के दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इनमें से पास के जिले मेवात का रहने वाला तौशीफ 12वीं तक निकिता के साथ ही पढ़ता था। वह नूह के कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब आलम का चचेरा भाई है। परिजनों का आरोप है कि वह जबरदस्ती निकिता का धर्म परिवर्तन करवाकर उससे निकाह करना चाहता था। एक बार पहले अपहरण के बाद समझौता हो चुका, वहीं इसके बाद भी परेशान करता था। यह इकतरफा प्यार का फितूर ही था कि तौशीफ अपने दोस्त की मदद से निकिता को किडनैप करने के लिए पहुंच गया और किडनैप नहीं कर पाने में उसने उसकी जान ले ली।

परिजवारजनों की मानें तो निकिता पढ़ने में काफी होशियार थी। 12वीं कक्षा में उसने 95% अंक प्राप्त किए थे, वहीं इसके बाद बी-कॉम के भी दोनों वह टॉपर रही। भाई नवीन तोमर ने बताया कि वह लेफ्टिनेंट बनकर देश की सेवा करना चाहती थी। उसने हाल ही में एयरफोर्स की परीक्षा भी दी थी। साथ ही एनडीए के लिए भी लगातार तैयारी कर रही थी, लेकिन एक सिरफिरे ने परिवार के सारे अरमानों पर पानी फेर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें