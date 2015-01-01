पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ेगी कु'ालता:अब NFL में भी ट्रेनिंग ले सकेंगे ITI के विद्यार्थी, OMU पर किए हस्ताक्षर

पानीपत11 मिनट पहले
  • दोहरी 'ाक्षा नीति के तहत छह माह की मिलेगी ट्रेनिंग

राजकीय औद्योगिक प्र'kिक्षण संस्थान के विद्यार्थियों की कु'kलता बढ़ाने के लिए ने'kनल फर्टीलाइजर लिमिटेड में ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। ITI और NFL के बीच OMU साइन किया गया है। जिसके तहत 'kैक्षिक सत्र 2021-22 के विद्यार्थियों को NFL में छह माह की ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।

राजकीय औद्योगिक प्र'kिक्षण संस्थान पानीपत के प्राचार्य डाॅ. कृ".ण कुमार ने बताया कि संस्थान के विद्यार्थियों को जमीनी ट्रेनिंग देने के लिए कई संस्थानों के साथ दोहरी 'kक्षा नीति के तहत OMU साइन किए जा चुके हैं। इसी कड़ी में बुधवार को ने'kनल फर्टीलाइजर लिमिटेड के साथ OMU साइन किया गया है। इसमें 'kैक्षिक सत्र 2021-22 में संस्थान में प्रवे'k लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों को नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर लिमिटेड पानीपत के साथ इलेक्ट्रीशियन, फिटर और कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर एंड प्रोग्रामिंग असिस्टेंट ट्रेड के लिए करार हुआ हैI नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर लिमिटेड पानीपत के HR चीफ मैनेजर अशोक श्रीवास्तव व पानीपत ITI के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. कृष्ण कुमार ने OMU साइन किया है। दोहरी शिक्षा नीति के तहत दो वर्षीय कोर्स फिटर, इलेक्ट्रीशियन वाले विद्यार्थियों की 6 महीने की ट्रेनिंग व कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर एंड प्रोग्रामिंग असिस्टेंट के एक साल के कोर्स वाले विद्यार्थियों की तीन महीने की ट्रेनिंग NFL में होगी I जिससे विद्यार्थियों को काम के दौरान आने वाली वास्तविक परे'kानियों की जानकारी होगी और वह अधिक कु'kल बनेंगे।

