पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केसाें में तेजी:अक्टूबर का रिकाॅर्ड 17 दिनाें में टूटा, तब 637 पाॅजिटिव मिले थे, इस माह आ चुके 655 केस

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में मंगलवार काे सीआईएसएफ के 9 जवानाें सहित 61 केस मिले हैं। इससे पहले 12 नवंबर काे भी जिले में 61 ही केस मिले थे। वहीं 57 ने काेराेना काे हराया। संजय काॅलाेनी के 22 साल के युवक की काेराेना से माैत हुई है। वह मरने के बाद पाॅजिटिव मिला है। जिले में अब कुल माैताें का अांकड़ा 116 तक अा पहुंचा है। मंगलवार काे मिले नए केसाें में सबसे ज्यादा केस सीआईएसएफ के 9 जवान, थर्मल से 6 केस, देहरा गांव से मां और 14 व 19 साल की दाे बेटियां, सेक्टर-11 और 12 से 10 केस, 5 से 17 साल तक के 6 किशाेर, सेक्टर-6 व प्रकाश नगर में पति-पत्नी पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं।

जिले में अब काेराेना केसाें में बहुत तेजी आ चुकी है। पिछले महीने का रिकाॅर्ड नवंबर के 17 दिनाें में ही टूट चुका है। पिछले महीने अक्टूबर में जहां 637 पाॅजिटिव मिले थे, इस महीने में 655 केस अा चुके हैं। यानी पिछले महीने के मुकाबले अब 102% ज्यादा केस मिल रहे हैं। जबकि रिकवरी में भारी कमी आई है। पिछले महीने में जहां 637 केस मिलने पर, 1041 लाेगाें ने काेराेना काे हराया था। लेकिन इस बार 655 केस मिलने पर सिर्फ 436 लाेगाें ने ही काेराेना काे हराया है। यानी पिछले महीने के मुकाबले इन 17 दिनाें में 48.42% कम रिकवरी हुई है। इस कारण कुल रिकवरी प्रतिशत 95.52 से गिरकर अब 93.17% पर गया है।

काेराेना रिश्ताें काे भी मार रहा
मंगलवार काे बैंक से रिटायर्ड एक व्यक्ति की काेराेना से निजी अस्पताल में माैत हाे गई। इसका बेटा अपने पिता का संस्कार कराने के लिए शिव भूमि में आने को तैयार नहीं था। उसे कहा गया कि यह संस्कार जन सेवा दल करेगा। आप कम से कम वहां आ जाओ। शिवपुरी में आ तो गया मगर संस्कार करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हुआ। वहीं इसके बेटे ने शिवपुरी में लकड़ी व अन्य सामान की सेवा भी नहीं दी। इससे भी जनसेवा दल के सदस्याें ने ही अपने पास से दिया। सदस्याें ने शव का अंतिम संस्कार काेराेना गाइडलाइन किया। सदस्याें ने कहा कि काेराेना व्यक्ति के साथ-साथ रिश्ताें काे भी मार रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें