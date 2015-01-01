पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  • On The Day Of The Festival, A Huge Fire Broke Out In The Textile Showroom Of The Textile, Causing Panic In The Market

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धनतेरस पर बड़ा नुकसान:पानीपत में कपड़ों के शोरूम में भीषण आग से करोड़ों का माल जला, बाजार में अफरा-तफरी

पानीपत13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमर भवन चौक स्थित मधु टेक्सटाइल में लगी आग को बुझाते दमकल कर्मी। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • अमर भवन चौक स्थित मधु टेक्सटाइल में लगी आग, पांच घंटे में भी नहीं हुई काबू
  • संकरी गलियां और भीड़ के कारण घंटों बाद पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियां, बिल्डिंग भी डेमेज

शहर के अमर भवन चौक स्थित टेक्सटाइल के तीन मंजिला शोरूम में गुरुवार दोपहर भीषण आग लग गई। पांच घंटे बाद भी आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका। बाजार की संकरी गलियां और धनतेरस पर अधिक भीड़ होने के कारण दमकल की गाड़ियों को पहुंचने में घंटों लग गए। इससे आग और विकराल हो गई। आसपास की दुकानों को खाली कराया गया। माना जा रहा है कि आग शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण लगी है। आग से करोड़ों के नुकसान की आशंका है।

अमर भवन चौक पर टीटू कालड़ा का मधु टेक्सटाइल के नाम से शोरूम है। शोरूम में ब्रांडेड कपड़े और अन्य सामान बिकता है। दिवाली के लिए शोरूम में जरूरत से ज्यादा स्टॉक रखा हुआ था। टीटू कालड़ा ने बताया कि दोपहर करीब 2 बजे अंदर से जलने की बदबू आई। अंदर जाकर देखा तो आग लगी मिली। सेल्समैन व अन्य लोगों के साथ मिलकर आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन, कुछ सामान का मेटेरियल ज्वलनशील होने के कारण आग बढ़ती गई। कुछ ही देर में आग ने विकराल रूप ले लिया। जरूरी सामान भी निकालने का मौका नहीं मिला। उन्होंने बताया कि शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगी है। त्योहार के कारण शोरूम में करोड़ों रुपए का सामान रखा हुआ था। 5 बजे तक भी आग नहीं बुझ पाई। घंटों तक आग की लपटें सहने के कारण शोरूम की दीवारों में दरार आ गई। छत भी डेमेज हुई।

किराना दुकान से बुजुर्ग को निकाला

शोरूम के बगल में सुरेंद्र जैन की किराना की दुकान है। आग के समय वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ दुकान में थे। आग फैली तो बुजुर्ग दंपती को बाहर निकाला गया। इसके साथ शोरूम के आसपास की दुकानों को भी खाली कराया गया।

अमर भवन चौक जाने वाले सभी रास्ते रोके

मधु टेक्सटाइल शोरूम से आग की लपटें आसमान छू रही थी। धनतेरस के कारण बाजार में भीड़ भी अधिक थी। चार रास्तों से अमर भवन चौक पहुंचा जाता है। आग बढ़ने के बाद अमर भवन चौक को जाने वाले सभी चारों रास्तों को बंद कर दिया गया। तब जाकर दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके तक पहुंच सकी।

बाजार में मची रही अफरा-तफरी

गुरुवार को धनतेरस का त्योहार होने के कारण बाजार खचाखच भरा था। पानीपत के टेक्सटाइल हब होने और दिवाली पर गिफ्ट लेने के लिए जिले के साथ अन्य जिलों के लोग भी पानीपत के बाजारों में पहुंच रहे हैं। 2 बजे खरीदारी चरम पर थी। इसी बीच मधु टेक्सटाइल में भीषण आग से बाजार में अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

तीन थानों की पुलिस बुलानी

समय के समय आग बढ़ती ही गई। दमकल की गाड़ियां समय से मौके पर नहीं पहुंच सकी। आग से माल का नुकसान हो चुका था, जान का नुकसान बचाने के लिए सिटी थाना पुलिस, चांदनी बाग थाना पुलिस और चौकियों से पुलिसकर्मी बुलाए गए। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बाजार के रास्तों को रोकने का मोर्चा संभाला।

फोन करते रहे, दमकल कर्मी जाम में फंसे रहे

आग लगने के बाद सबसे पहले होमगार्ड शैलेंद्र ने दमकल विभाग को फोन किया। इसके बाद बाजार प्रधान मदन बरेजा और अन्य लोगों ने पुलिस और दमकल विभाग को सूचना दी। लाल बत्ती से अमर भवन चौक का करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर का सफर तय करने में दमकल कर्मियों को घंटाभर लग गया।

भास्कर ने पहले ही किया था आगाह

त्योहारों पर शहर के बाजारों में अधिक भीड़ रहती है। सभी बाजारों की गलियां संकरी हैं। चार पहिया वाहन पहुंचने पर बाजार पूरी तरह ठहर जाता है। इसको देखते हुए दैनिक भास्कर ने मुहिम चलाई और बाजारों में भारी व चार पहिया वाहनों पर रोक के लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन को जागरूक किया। यदि गुरुवार को भी भारी व चार पहिया वाहन बाजार में होते तो आग तबाही मचा सकती थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के अंतर में 10% की बजाय अब 20% की छूट मिलेगी - मनी भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें