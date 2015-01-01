पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी मामला:उधारी देने के बहाने ठग ने मॉडल टाउन के हैंडलूम कारोबारी से 94,556 रु. ठगे

पानीपत29 मिनट पहले
कारोबारी राकेश।
  • लिंक भेजकर ओटीपी पूछा और खाते से निकाल लिए रुपए

साइबर ठगों ने उधारी देने के बहाने मॉडल टाउन के हैंडलूम कारोबारी से 94556 रुपए की ठगी कर ली। फोन कर कहा कि सामान के रुपए चुकाने हैं। पेटीएम से दो रुपए भेजे हैं। अगर खाता में आ गए हो तो बाकी के रुपए भेज देंगे। कारोबारी के मना करने पर ठग ने मैसेज कर एक लिंक भेजा और क्लिक कराकर ओटीपी व पासवर्ड पूछकर 10 बार में ये रकम निकालकर खाता खाली कर दिया।

पीड़ित कारोबारी ने मॉडल टाउन थाने में केस दर्ज कराया है। सेक्टर 11 निवासी राकेश कुमार पुत्र ओम प्रकाश ने बताया कि उसकी मॉडल टाउन में आहूजा स्वीट्स के पास आदी होम कलेक्शन के नाम से हैंडलूम की दुकान है। 10 दिसंबर की रात करीब 8 बजे उसके पास अज्ञात नंबर से एक कॉल आई। उसने अपना नाम कौशिक बताते हुए कहा कि पेटीएम से दो रुपए भेजे हैं।

पहुंच गए क्या?। तब राकेश ने मना कर दिया। ठग ने उधारी देने की बात कही। ग्राहक होने की वजह से राकेश ने मोबाइल कर्मचारी को दे दिया। कर्मचारी ने लिंक पर क्लिक किया तो मोबाइल पर ओटीपी आया। ओटीपी पूछकर ठग ने 49990 रुपए निकाल लिए। तब ठग ने पेटीएम का पासवर्ड पूछा तो कर्मचारी ने राकेश से पूछकर पासवर्ड भी बता दिया। इसके बाद ठग ने 44566 रुपए निकाले।

ठग बोला- घबराओ मत, धोखे से ऐसा हुआ

कारोबारी राकेश ने बताया कि खाता खाली होने के बाद जब उन्होंने ठग से पूछा तो वह बोला कि घबराओ मत, धोखे से ऐसा हुआ है। कल सुबह 12 बजे रुपए वापस भेज दूंगा। ठग हर बार फोन करने पर ऐसे ही झांसा दे रहा है। अब उसने फोन उठाना भी बंद कर दिया। ठग के दोनों नंबर अभी भी चालू हैं। पुलिस ट्रेसिंग पर लगाकर ठगों को गिरफ्तार कर और उसके रुपए वापस दिलाए। मामले में चौकी इंचार्ज का कहना है कि केस दर्ज कर लिया है। साइबर सेल की मदद से आरोपियों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।

