कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अपडेट:सिविल अस्पताल में बुधवार काे डब्ल्यूएचओ के प्रतिनिधि डॉ. अविरल शर्मा ने डाॅक्टराें की ट्रेनिंग करवाई

डब्ल्यूएचओ के प्रतिनिधि डाॅ. अविरल शर्मा मीटिंग लेते हुए।
  • एक दिन पहले मिलेगा मैसेज, वेरिफिकेशन के बाद होगा वैक्सीनेशन
  • मैराथन काेराेना वैक्सीन की पहली डाेज के 4 सप्ताह बाद लगेगी दूसरी डाेज

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर बुधवार काे डब्ल्यूएचओ के प्रतिनिधि डॉ. अविरल शर्मा सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचे और सरकारी डॉक्टरों को ट्रेनिंग कर वैक्सीनेशन की जानकारी दी। डॉ. अविरल शर्मा ने बताया कि काेराेना वैक्सीन के लिए पूरा कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन हाेगा। पहले चरण में डाॅक्टर, दूसरे में पुलिस, प्रशासन और तीसरे चरण में आम लाेगाें काे वैक्सीन लगेगी। एक व्यक्ति काे काेराेना वैक्सीन के दाे डाेज लगाए जाएंगे।

पहला डाेज लगने के बाद 4 सप्ताह बाद फिर दूसरा डाेज लगेगा। इसके बाद उसे सर्टिफिकेट जारी होगा। टीकाकरण का एक दिन पहले माेबाइल पर मैसेज आएगा, उसे दिखाने के बाद ही टीकाकरण में शामिल हो सकेंगे। वेरिफिकेशन के बाद टीका लगेगा। सबकुछ पहले ये तय हाेगा कि किसे, कब और किस जगह पर बने बूथ पर जाकर टीका लगाया जाना है। वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग अलग से कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित करेगा।

बड़ी जगहाें का होगा चयन

अब यह ताे साफ है कि पहले चरण में केवल स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण होगा, इसलिए वैक्सीनेशन बूथ भी केवल स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में बनेंगे। अनिवार्य शर्त यह है कि किसी भी वैक्सीनेशन बूथ पर कम से कम तीन बड़े कमरे होने चाहिए। इसलिए दूसरे चरण में वैक्सीनेशन बूथ के लिए किसी बड़े स्कूल या धर्मशाला जैसे जगहों का चयन किया जाएगा।

वोटिंग बूथ की तरह पोलिंग बूथ का गठन किया जाएगा

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर गाइडलाइन आई है। शुरुआती आदेश और प्लानिंग है कि जिस तरह वोटिंग के लिए पोलिंग बूथ का गठन किया जाता है और प्रोटोकॉल अपनाया जाता है, उसी तर्ज पर ही वैक्सीनेशन के लिए भी बूथ बनेंगे और टीकाकरण होगा। पहले चरण में केवल स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण होगा, जिनकी सूची विभाग और सरकार के पास जा चुकी है।

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से वैक्सीनेशन की ट्रेनिंग शुरू

सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि गाइडलाइन में तय है हर वैक्सीनेशन बूथ पर एक मुख्य वेक्सीनेटर और अन्य कर्मचारी तैनात होंगे। इनमें सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस कर्मचारी या होम गार्ड का जवान भी होगा। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन की ओर से डाॅ. अविरल शर्मा, डीआईओ डॉ. मनीष पासी ने इस प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने वाले सभी वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को जानकारी दी गई।

