खुशियाें की शाॅपिंग:सिर्फ आरसी के पैसे देकर इंश्योरेंस व 100 प्रतिशत तक का फाइनेंस कराकर घर ले जा सकते हैं बाइक

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
एजेंसी में खड़ी बाइकें और स्कूटी।
  • आम दिनाें में बिकती हैं राेजाना 100 बाइकें, त्याेहार के समय दाे गुना हाे जाती है बिक्री

काेराेना महामारी के दाैर में लाेग पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट के इस्तेमाल करने से बच रहे हैं। इससे उनका कार व बाइकाें की और रुझान बढ़ा है। इस बार लाेग काराें में 5 सीटर तक गाड़ियाें, डीजल और ज्यादा माइलेज वाली बाइक्स खरीदने में ज्यादा राेचकता दिखा रहे हैं। व्हीकल खरीदने के लिए लाेग फेस्टिवल सीजन का बेसब्री से इस्तेमाल करते हैं। इस बार त्याेहाराें में लाेग वाहनाें की और ज्यादा ध्यान दे रहे हैं।

बाइकाें की बात करें ताे जिले में आम दिनाें में राेजाना 100 बाइकें बिकती हैं। वहीं त्याेहार के समय दाे गुना हाे बिक्री जाती है। कपंनियां भी एक से एक बढ़कर ऑफर लेकर इस बार आगे आई हैं। सिर्फ आरसी के पैसेे देकर इंश्योरेंस व 100 प्रतिशत तक का फाइनेंस कराकर बाइक घर ले जा सकते है। काेई 5 हजार तक डिस्काउंट दे रहा है ताे प्रति बाइक पर 10 हजार गिफ्ट बाउचर दे रहे हैं।

क्रेडिट कार्ड और डेबिट कार्ड पर भी छूट
तहसील कैंप स्थित साेहम सजूकी के ऑनर अशाेक जिंदल ने बताया कि कंपनियां इस बार क्रेडिट कार्ड व डेबिट कार्डों पर 5 से 10 प्रतिशत तक छूट दे रही है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार 30 प्रतिशत काम है, लेकिन दीपावली के 4 से 5 दिन पहले वाहन ज्यादा बिकते हैं, इस बार भी यही उम्मीद है।

100 प्रतिशत कराएं फाइनेंस
एलके हाेंडा के ऑनर ललित गाेयल ने बताया कि इस बार कंपनियाें कई ऑफर लेकर आई हैं। इस बार सबसे बड़ा ऑफर ये है कि लाेग 100 प्रतिशत तक फाइनेंस करा सकते हैं, इसके साथ-साथ इंश्योरेंस भी फाइनेंस करा सकते हैं। यानी ग्राहक सिर्फ आरसी के पैसे देकर बाइक घर ले जा सकता है। 5 से 10 हजार के ऑनलाइन शाॅपिंग के वाउचर भी दिए जा रहे हैं।

