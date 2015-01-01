पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की अनुमति का विरोध:12 घंटे बंद रही ओपीडी, 18 हजार मरीज रहे बिना इलाज, 20 % मरीजों ने मेडिकल स्टाेर से खरीदी दवा

पानीपत35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सनौली रोड स्थित हैदराबादी अस्पताल में पूछताछ करते हुए मरीज।

आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के विरोध में आईएमए(इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन) के आह्वान पर जिले के करीब 140 निजी अस्पतालों में सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक यानी 12 घंटे ओपीडी बंद रही। बहुत से मरीजों काे हड़ताल की जानकारी नहीं हाेने के कारण अस्पताल पहुंचकर परेशान हाेना पड़ा, क्याेंकि उन्हें ओपीडी में डाॅक्टर नहीं मिले। हालांकि इमरजेंसी ओपीडी और अस्पतालों में पहले से चल रहे मरीजों का इलाज जारी रहा।

वहीं 150 के करीब ऐसे में मरीजों को सिविल अस्पताल में जाना पड़ा। सिविल अस्पताल में आमताैर पर औसतन 900 मरीजों की ओपीडी हाेती है, शुक्रवार काे अस्पताल की ओपीडी मरीजों की संख्या 1050 से ज्यादा रही। इसके अलावा करीब 20 प्रतिशत मरीज मेडिकल स्टाेर से ही दवा की पर्ची या बिना पर्ची के अपनी दवा लेकर गए।

दर्द से तड़पती रही महिला

सुबह 9 बजकर 50 मिनट पर बबैल नाका स्थित पवनांजलि अस्पताल में मरीजों आ रहे थे। ओपीडी बंद हाेने के कारण वापस लौटते गए। सलारपुर के देवेंद्र ने बताया कि पत्नी राखी को कई दिन से पेट में दर्द है। कई अस्पतालों के चक्कर काटने के बाद पवनांजलि अस्पताल पहुंचे, लेकिन डॉक्टर नहीं मिले। मेडिकल स्टोर से ही पेट दर्द की दवाई ली।

रूटीन चेकअप भी नहीं हुआ

नूरवाला की ज्योति ने बताया कि रूटीन जांच के लिए पवनांजलि अस्पताल में आई थी। लेकिन डाॅक्टर डाॅक्टर नहीं मिली।

आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को 58 तरह की सर्जरी की मंजूरी का है विरोध

ये है मामला

20 नवंबर को सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन ने एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया। ये नोटिफिकेशन पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट की पढ़ाई करने वाले आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को 58 तरह की सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी देता है।

इन सर्जरी काे मिली है मंजूरी

सीसीआईएम आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को 58 तरह की सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी देता है। इसमें 39 जनरल सर्जरी है, जिन्हें आयुर्वेद की भाषा में ‘शल्य’ कहा जाता है। और 19 तरह की सर्जरी नाक, कान, गला, आंख से जुड़ी है, जिसे ‘शालक्य’ कहा जाता है।

विराेध क्याें हाे रहा है

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले का खुलकर विरोध किया है। प्रधान डॉ. वेद प्रकाश का कहना है कि इससे ‘खिचड़ी मेडिकल सिस्टम’ बन जाएगा, जो हाइब्रिड डॉक्टर पैदा करेगा। आईएमए का कहना है कि अगर इस तरह से शॉर्टकट अपनाए जाएंगे तो फिर नीट का क्या मतलब रह जाएगा। हम इस फैसले को वापस लेने की मांग की है।

सरकार का तर्क

सरकार का कहना है कि यह आयुर्वेद में इस्तेमाल होने वाले टर्म को मॉडर्न मेडिकल टर्म में बदलने की कवायद है। मकसद है कि अलग-अलग मेडिकल फील्ड के लोगों के बीच बेहतर कम्युनिकेशन हो सके। ​​​​​​

