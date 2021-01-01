पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेतन विवाद कारण हो रहा विराेध:एसडीवीएम के 170 में से 166 शिक्षक धरने पर, 3500 बच्चों की पढ़ाई ठप

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
पानीपत. एसडीवीएम स्कूल के बाहर सैलरी नहीं मिलने के कारण प्रदर्शन करते शिक्षक। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत. एसडीवीएम स्कूल के बाहर सैलरी नहीं मिलने के कारण प्रदर्शन करते शिक्षक।
  • प्रिंसिपल बोलीं- प्रबंधन जल्द से जल्द धरना खत्म करवाने का प्रयास कर रहा

शिक्षकों के वेतन विवाद के चलते शहर के प्रतिष्ठित स्कूल एसडीवीएम में करीब 3500 बच्चों की पढ़ाई ठप हो गई है। स्कूल के 170 में से 166 शिक्षक धरने पर हैं। प्रिंसिपल सविता चाैधरी के अनुसार धरना खत्म होने तक कक्षाएं बंद रहेंगी।

प्रबंधन जल्द से जल्द इसे खत्म करवाने का प्रयास कर रहा है। उल्लेखनीय है कि तीन महीने के वेतन की मांग काे लेकर शुक्रवार काे 33 शिक्षकाें ने स्कूल के गेट पर धरना शुरू किया था। रविवार से बाकी शिक्षक भी जुड़ने लगे।

धरने के पांचवें दिन मंगलवार काे 170 शिक्षकों में से 166 धरने में शामिल हो चुके थे। बाकी शिक्षकाें का आराेप है कि प्रबंधन उनसे जबरन शपथपत्र पर दस्तखत करवाना चाहता है। इसलिए वह भी विराेध में आ गए। स्कूल में छठी से 12वीं कक्षा तक करीब 3500 छात्र हैं।

9वीं से 12वीं तक के करीब 1670 बच्चे स्कूल में आकर क्लास लगा रहे थे। छठी से आठवीं तक के 1830 बच्चों के लिए स्कूल 1 फरवरी से खुलना था। इंटरनेट बंद होने के कारण इनकी ऑनलाइन क्लास पहले से ही बंद थी। शिक्षकों के धरने के कारण अभी ये बच्चे स्कूल भी नहीं आ सकते हैं।

डीईओ ने 5 शिक्षकाें से समस्या सुनीं

डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को डीईओ रमेश कुमार स्कूल में पहुंचे। शिक्षक सतविंदर विर्क ने बताया कि डीईओ ने धरने पर बैठे 5 शिक्षकों शकुंतला गर्ग, संजय अराेड़ा, अतुल तायल, सतबीर सिंह और कमल अग्रवाल से बात की। उन्होंने प्रबंधन काे मामला निपटाने के आदेश दिए। शिक्षकों के अनुसार डीईओ ने एक महीने का वेतन अभी और बाकी किस्ताें में दिलवाने की बात कही। शिक्षकाें ने इससे इनकार कर दिया।

1.40 करोड़ रुपए का वेतन है बकाया

स्कूल में करीब 170 शिक्षक हैं। कोरोना काल में प्रबंधन इन्हें 50% वेतन दे रहा था। नवंबर तक 2.75 करोड़ का वेतन दिया जा चुका है। इनमें से 33 शिक्षकों को नवंबर से अब तक वेतन नहीं मिला है। यह करीब 1.40 करोड़ रुपए बनता है। शिक्षक यही वेतन लेने के लिए धरने पर बैठे हैं।

