  • Painter Fixing Light While Eating Food, Painter Started To Die, Death Due To Current, Pregnant Wife Turned For Funeral Money

पानीपत में हादसा:खाना खाते वक्त लाइट खराब हुई, ठीक करते वक्त पेंटर की करंट से मौत; गर्भवती पत्नी अंतिम संस्कार के पैसों की मोहताज

पानीपत17 मिनट पहले
पति का शव लेकर सिविल अस्पताल पहुंची पूजा (दायें)। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मॉडल टाउन थाना क्षेत्र की कश्यप कॉलोनी में हुआ हादसा
  • ​​​​​तीन महीने की गर्भवती पत्नी घर जाने के भी नहीं जुटा पाई पैसे

मॉडल टाउन थाना क्षेत्र की कश्यप कॉलोनी में लाइट जाने के बाद उसे ठीक करने के दौरान करंट लगने से पेंटर की मौत हो गई। तीन महीने की गर्भवती पत्नी पड़ोसी और पुलिस की मदद से शव को सिविल अस्पताल लेकर पहुंची। पत्नी अपने पति के अंतिम संस्कार के साथ खुद के घर जाने तक के पैसों के लिए मोहताज दिखी।

कश्यप कॉलोनी में किराये पर रहने वाली पूजा ने बताया कि उसका पति सोहनलाल पेंटर था। सोमवार रात करीब 8 बजे वह अपने पति के साथ खाना खा रही थी। तभी आधी कॉलोनी की लाइट चली गई। पति खाना छोड़कर दूसरी लाइन से लाइट चालू करने लगा। तभी एक घर की लाइन का एक तार तो बिजली लाइन पर रुक गया और दूसरा उसके हाथ में आने से जोरदार करंट लगा। वह हाथ में करंट के तार के साथ घर के बाहर भरे पानी में गिर गया। करंट होने के कारण किसी ने मदद नहीं की और मौके पर ही उसके पति की मौत हो गई। उन्होंने पड़ोसी और पुलिस की मदद से पति के शव को सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

न अंतिम संस्कार और न घर जाने तक के पैसे
पूजा ने बताया कि उसका पति UP के जौनपुर और व हैदराबाद की रहने वाली है। 5 साल पहले सोहनलाल काम के लिए हैदराबाद आया था। तब लव मैरिज करके वह दोनों पानीपत आ गए। अब वह तीन महीने की गर्भवती है और पति चल बसा। अब उसके पास पति के अंतिम संस्कार और खुद घर जाने तक के पैसे नहीं है।

