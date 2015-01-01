पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिखाया दम:स्टेट लेवल के कला उत्सव में पानीपत के बच्चों ने दिखाया टेलेंट

पानीपत17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कला उत्सव में लघु सचिवालय से ऑनलाइन प्रजेंटेशन देता कंटेस्टेंट।
  • 18 लड़कों और 18 लड़कियों ने लघु सचिवालय में दिया ऑनलाइन प्रजेंटेशन
  • नेशनल लेवल के लिए प्रदेश से 18 प्रतिभागियों का किया जाएगा सलेक्शन

कला उत्सव 2020 में जिले के कंटेस्टेंट ने बुधवार को ऑनलाइन प्रजेंटेशन दिया। स्टेट लेवल प्रजेंटेशन के लिए 18 लड़कों और 18 लड़कियों का चयन किया गया था। नेशनल लेवल पर प्रजेंटेशन के लिए प्रदेश के बेस्ट 18 कंटेस्टेंट को चुना जाएगा।

कला उत्सव के जिला कॉर्डिनेटर रमेश चहल ने बताया कि जिला स्तर पर प्रजेंटेशन के बाद स्टेट लेवल के लिए 18 लड़की और 18 लड़कों का चयन किया गया था। 15 से 18 दिसंबर तक जिला स्तर पर चयनित कंटेस्टेंट स्टेट लेवल पर प्रतिभाग कर रहे हैं। पानीपत के कंटेस्टेंट ने बुधवार को ऑनलाइन प्रजेंटेशन दी। लघु सचिवालय में आयोजित प्रजेंटेशन को कुरुक्षेत्र में बैठे जजों ने जज किया। बेस्ट कंटेस्टेंट का चयन नेशनल लेवल पर प्रतिभाग के लिए किया जाएगा। कंटेस्टेंट ने कुल 11 इवेंट में भाग लिया। इसमें म्यूजिक, डांस, 2 व 3 डी पेंटिंग, टाय मेकिंग और क्ले पेंटिंग शामिल है।

केवल सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों का किया जाता है चयन
कला उत्सव में केवल सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों शामिल होते हैं। अपने-अपने टेलेंट के अनुसार कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के स्टूडेंट इसमें हिस्सा लेकर प्रतिभा दिखाते हैं। सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों के लिए कला उत्सव अपनी प्रतिभा को आगे ले जाने का बड़ा मंच है।

