बैठक:पानीपत ने मनरेगा की योजनाओं को तेज गति से पूरा करने के मामले में प्रदेश में दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया : डीसी

पानीपत8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. लघु सचिवालय में अधिकारियाें की मीटिंग लेते डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह।
  • लघु सचिवालय में त्रैमासिक जिला विकास समन्वय और निगरानी कमेटी की बैठक

लघु सचिवालय में त्रैमासिक जिला विकास समन्वय और निगरानी कमेटी की बैठक हुई। इसकी अध्यक्षता डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने की। एडीसी डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने बैठक का एजेंडा प्रस्तुत किया। जिला परिषद के सीईओ विवेक चौधरी ने जिला परिषद द्वारा करवाए गए विकास कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी दी। सांसद संजय भाटिया ने भी विडियो काॅलिंग के माध्यम से संबोधित किया।

डीसी ने कहा कि चालू वित्त वर्ष की अभी तक की अवधि में लॉकडाउन लागू रहने के बावजूद हरियाणा ने मनरेगा की योजनाओं को पूरा करने में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पांचवां स्थान प्राप्त किया है। पानीपत ने मनरेगा की योजनाओं को तेज गति से पूरा करने के मामले में हरियाणा में दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया है। जब तक इस क्षेत्र काे प्रथम स्थान नहीं मिल जाता तब तक सभी प्रयास जारी रहेगा।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के विकास में मनरेगा की योजनाएं वरदान साबित हुई है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के ऐसे सभी विकास कार्य इस योजना के तहत करवाए जा सकते है।

181 गांवाें में बिजली देने का प्रयास : डीसी ने बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे जिले के सभी 181 गांव में लोगों को सरकार के निर्देशों के अनुसार उच्च कोटि की बिजली देने के सभी प्रयास करें।

साेमवार की बैठक में दीनदयाल अंत्योदय योजना व राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन, दीनदयाल उपाध्याय ग्रामीण कौशल योजना प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण आवास योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, सांसद स्थानीय क्षेत्र विकास योजना, प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना, राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण पेयजल कार्यक्रम योजना, दीनदयाल उपाध्याय ग्राम ज्योति योजना के अलावा जिला के चिन्हित नौ गांवों में सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइट योजना जैसी सभी महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं पर विचार किया गया।

