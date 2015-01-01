पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस के खेल:पानीपत की पुलिस दौड़ी सबसे तेज, शॉटपुट में भी दूसरा स्थान

पानीपत23 मिनट पहले
पानीपत पुलिस लाइन में तीन जिलों की पुलिस खेल प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते पुलिसकर्मी। फोटो : सचिन
  • तीन जिलों के पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच हुआ एथलेटिक्स कॉम्पिटिशन

पुलिस अधीक्षक पानीपत मनीषा चौधरी के निर्देशानुसार पानीपत पुलिस लाइन में बुधवार को पुलिस खेलों का आयोजन किया गया। अध्यक्षता एएसपी समालखा IPS पूजा वशिष्ठ व DSP ओम प्रकाश ने की। कॉम्पिटिशन में करनाल रेंज के कैथल, पानीपत व करनाल जिलों की टीमों ने भाग लिया।

100 मीटर रेस में पानीपत के उपेंद्र सिंह पहले, हेड कांस्टेबल बालेश दूसरे और सिपाही संदीप कुमार कैथल तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 200 मीटर रेस में सिपाही कुलदीप सिंह पानीपत पहले, सिपाही खुशीराम करनाल दूसरे और हेड कांस्टेबल राकेश पानीपत को तीसरा स्थान मिला। 400 मीटर रेस में हेड कांस्टेबल देवेंद्र करनाल ने पहला, सब इंस्पेक्टर राजेश कुमार पानीपत ने दूसरा और हेड कांस्टेबल जितेंद्र करनाल ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया। 400 मीटर रिले रेस में पानीपत ने पहला, करनाल ने दूसरा व कैथल तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। शॉट पुट में SI सतपाल करनाल पहले, SI राजकुमार पानीपत दूसरे और सिपाही बिजेंदर पानीपत ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया। महिला इवेंट में लेडी कांस्टेबल प्रमिला करनाल प्रथम रही।

