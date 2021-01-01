पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:एक से वोटर आईडी की पीडीएफ कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड, नए वाेटराें के लिए 25 से हुई शुरू

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेशनल वोटर्स-डे पर इलेक्शन कमीशन ने ई-ईपआईसी स्कीम शुरू की

25 जनवरी काे जिले सहित देशभर में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया है। इसी के साथ सरकार व इलेक्शन कमीशन ने भी मतदाताअाें काे नई सुविधा दी है। वोटर आई कार्ड खोने या खराब हो जाने पर इसे दोबारा बनवाना बड़ा मुश्किल होता है। अब इलेक्शन कमीशन ने यह समस्या दूर कर दी है। आज से वोटर अाईडी को डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा।

31 जनवरी तक सिर्फ वे वोटर्स अपनी वोटर आईडी डिजिटल फॉर्मेट में ले पाएंगे, जिन्होंने पिछले साल नवंबर-दिसंबर में अप्लाई किया है। एक फरवरी से सभी वोटर्स को यह सुविधा मिलने लगेगी। नेशनल वोटर्स डे पर इलेक्शन कमीशन ने ई-एपिक स्कीम शुरू की है। यानी इलेक्टोरल फोटो आइडेेंटिटी कार्ड। इसके जरिए आप अपने वोटर आईडी को अपने मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे। इसका प्रिंट भी लिया जा सकेगा।

डिजिटल कार्ड का ये हाेगा आमजन काे फायदा

ई-एपिक नए वोटर्स को जारी किए जा रहे प्लास्टिक वोटर कार्ड से अलग होगा। इसे डिजीलॉकर में भी अपलोड किया जा सकता है।

डाउनलोड करने से पहले केवाईसी कराना होगा। यह सुविधा मिलने के बाद वोटर को एड्रेस चेंज होने पर बार-बार नया कार्ड बनवाने की जरूरत नहीं रहेगी।इसके लिए सिंगल ई-एपिक काफी होगा। क्यूआर कोड में बदले पते के साथ इसे नए सिरे से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है।

जिन वोटर्स का आईडी कार्ड खो या खराब हो गया है, वे फ्री में डुप्लीकेट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। अभी इसके लिए 25 रुपए देने होते हैं।

इस सुविधा के शुरू होने के बाद वोटर आईडी का इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। वोटर लिस्ट में नाम शामिल होते ही इसे डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser