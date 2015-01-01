पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली निकाली:लोगों को घी के दीपक जलाकर, पटाखा रहित और प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली मनाने का किया आह्वान

पानीपत7 घंटे पहले
राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय बिंझौल में दिवाली पर्व पर पौधरोपण किया। स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों, अभिभावकों व गांव की पंचायत समिति के सदस्य के साथ संपर्क करके बच्चों के साथ मिलकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिग और मास्क का प्रयोग करते हुए जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। गांव के लोगों को घी के दीपक लगाकर, पटाखा रहित और प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली मनाने की अपील की। और कहा कि प्रदूषण रहित दीपावली मनाएं और प्रत्येक व्यक्ति पौधरोपण करे।

शिक्षक हरिओम ने गांव में जगह-जगह पर गांव की महिलाओं और पुरुषों को समझाया की कोरोना काल को देखते हुए त्याेहार बिना प्रदूषण के मनाएं। दीपावली दीपों का पवित्र पर्व है। इसलिए इसे रीति-रिवाज व संस्कृति के साथ मनाना चाहिए और पौधरोपण करके अपने पर्यावरण को स्वच्छ करना चाहिए। सेवानिवृत्त मेजर जनरल होशियार सिंह ने बताया की शिक्षक हरिओम ईमानदार और कर्मठ शिक्षक है।

जो छुट्टी वाले दिन भी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों के हित में अधिक से अधिक काम करता है। स्कूल मेरे लिए अपने घर से भी बढ़ कर है। जिला महासचिव अनिल मलिक और पानीपत ब्लॉक प्रधान राजेश ने बताया कि हर त्यौहार और महापुरुषों की जयंती बच्चों संग स्कूल में मनाते हैं।

कालखा के राजकीय स्कूल में किया पौधरोपण

वृक्ष मित्र समूह इसराना के तत्वावधान में समाज सेवी बिजेंद्र सिंह व प्रो दलजीत कुमार ने कालखा के राजकीय स्कूल में पौधारोपण कर पर्यावरण सरंक्षण का संदेश दिया। वही लोगो से पटाखा रहित दीपावली मनाने का आह्वान किया। बिजेंद्र सिंह ने कहा दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य अधिकतर लोग आतिशबाजी कर पर्यावरण प्रदूषण को बढ़ावा देते है।

ऐसे में प्रदूषण को रोकने के सभी को संकल्प लेना चाहिए की दीपावली पर पौधारोपण कर पर्यावरण सरंक्षण की दिशा में कदम बढ़ाएंगे। इस अवसर पर प्रो दलजीत कुमार व बिजेंद्र सिंह ने कालखा के राजकीय स्कूल में त्रिवेणी का रोपण कर उसकी देखभाल का जिम्मा भी उठाया। दलजीत कुमार ने आह्वान किया कि दीपावली पर प्रदूषण रहित दीपावली मनाए। इससे प्रदूषण को रोकने में मद्द मिलेगी। इस मौके पर प्रो दलजीत कुमार, बिजेंद्र सिंह, राधेश्याम, सतीश बलवान सिंह व उदित रोहिला भी उपस्थित थे।

