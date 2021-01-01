पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क के गड्ढाें में पानी भरने से परेशानी:सेक्टर-11/12 में तीन जगह टूटी है पाइप लाइन, ठीक नहीं करा रहा एचएसवीपी

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. सेक्टर 11 माॅल के निकट पानी की पाइप लाइन टूटने से सड़क पर बहता पानी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत. सेक्टर 11 माॅल के निकट पानी की पाइप लाइन टूटने से सड़क पर बहता पानी।
  • ईओ ने कहा- पानी और सीवर की जिम्मेदारी एक्सईएन के पास है, मेरा इससे कोई लेना-देना नहीं

सेक्टर-11/12 की मुख्य सड़कों पर एक माह से पीने का साफ ताजा पानी बह रहा है। एंजल माॅल के आसपास के एरिया में घराें में ताजा पेयजल सप्लाई करने वाली पाइप 3 जगहों पर टूटी पड़ी है। क्षेत्रवासियों की अनगिनत शिकायतों पर भी हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) टूटी हुई पाइपलाइन ठीक नहीं करवा पा रहा है।

लंबे समय तक पानी जमा रहने के कारण यहां की सड़कें टूटकर बिखर चुकी हैं। सड़काें पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे बन जाने से इनमें पानी जमा रहने के कारण सेक्टरवासियाें व राहगीराें का गुजरना अब बहुत ही मुश्किल हाे गया है। सेक्टर-11/12 में पूर्व विधायक राेहिता रेवड़ी, भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष डाॅ. अर्चना गुप्ता, पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र सलूजा व 3 पार्षदाें सहित शहर के बड़े-बड़े लोग रहते हैं।

इसके बाद भी सेक्टराें की सड़काें पर गंदा पानी भरा है। घराें में आने वाले ताजे पानी की पाइप लाइन टूटी पड़ी है। एचएसवीपी अधिकारी इन्हें ठीक करने में बिल्कुल भी दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे हैं। विभाग के ईओ का ताे यहां तक कहना है कि पानी व सीवर की देखरेख की जिम्मेदारी एक्सईएन के पास है। वही इसकाे देखेंगे। मेरा इससे काेई लेना-देना नहीं है।

लीकेज ठीक करने को टीम लगा रखी है : एक्सईएन

पाइप लाइन की लीकेज ठीक करने के लिए टीम लगा रखी है। कई बार ठीक भी कर चुके हैं, लेकिन फिर से यह लीक हाे जाती है। यह दाेबारा से लीक न हाे, इसके लिए पक्के प्रबंध किए जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही समस्या का समाधान हाे जाएगा। - जगमाल सिंह, एक्सईएन, पानीपत, एचएसवीपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser