सख्ताई:सनौली रोड पर अवैध चल रही दो फैक्ट्रियाें को प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने दिए क्लोजर नोटिस

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पानीपत में प्रदूषण के स्तर को कम करने के लिए पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड की टीम ने सख्ती बरतना शुरू कर दिया है। बुधवार काे टीम काे सनाैली राेड पर दाे फैक्ट्रियां बजरंग इंटरप्राइजेज और जिंदल स्पीनिंग मिल अवैध रूप से चलते हुए मिलीं। बोर्ड ने उन्हें क्लोजर नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। टीम समालखा की एमके इंटरप्राइजेज और पवन कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को क्लोजर नो‌टिस देगी।

टोल किनारे लगी आग को बोर्ड ने बुझवाया

बोर्ड के रीजनल ऑफिस कमलजीत ने बताया कि बुधवार देर शाम को टोल टैक्स के पास सड़क किनारे किसी व्यक्ति ने कूड़े के ढेर में आग लगा दी। सूचना पर पहुंची टीम ने फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियों की मदद से आग को काबू किया। गुरुवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 331 रहा।

पानीपत प्रदेश में राेहतक और पानीपत के बाद प्रदूषित शहरों में तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। आरओ ने बताया कि लगातार फैक्ट्रियों में छापेमारी की जा रही है। समालखा की दो फैक्ट्रियों को क्लोजर नोटिस दिए जा रहे हैं। इन फैक्ट्रियों के अवैध ईंधन का प्रयोग किया जा रहा था। इसके साथ ही सनौली रोड की फैक्ट्रियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

