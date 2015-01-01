पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:योग प्रशिक्षण शिविर के तीसरे दिन शिक्षकों को करवाए आसन

पानीपत30 मिनट पहले
  शरीर के शुद्धिकरण के लिए जल नेति और सूत्र नेति का अभ्यास कराया

हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद एवं हरियाणा योग परिषद के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में योग प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसमें डीपीईएस, पीटीआई व अध्यापकों को योग प्रशिक्षण शिविर के तीसरे दिन सभी आसनों का अभ्यास करवाया। जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि योग जीवन के लिए अत्यंत जरूरी है इसे प्रत्येक व्यक्ति अपनाए। शरीर की शुद्धिकरण के लिए जल नेति और सूत्र नेति का अभ्यास करवाया।

कक्षा 6,7 व 8 के विद्यार्थियों को योग की शिक्षा देने के लिए प्रत्येक शिक्षक को पाठ्यक्रम की पुस्तकें वितरित की गई। योग एवं स्वास्थ्य के बारे में अभ्यास कराते हुए प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इस दौरान योग प्रशिक्षक अशोक अरोड़ा, सतीश, सरोज, सोनिया एवं आयुष विभाग से योग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. नीलिमा ने योग का प्रशिक्षण दिया।

आखिर में मानसिक तनाव दूर करने और मन को शांत करने के लिए सदस्य लाेकमान ने ध्यान योग कराया। इस अवसर पर खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी मनीष गुप्ता, डीपीसी कौशल्या आर्य, खेल सचिव महेंद्र सिंह, एपीसी राजेंद्र कुमार, शीशपाल, आरडी गुप्ता, खेल विभाग से महेंद्र सिंह, अशोक अरोड़ा, सरोज, सोनिया पेरूमल आदि माैजूद रहे।

खेलों इंडिया केंद्र की स्थापना के लिए मिलने वाला प्रस्ताव रद्द

खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम अधिकारी केके बैनीवाल ने मंगलवार काे जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि विगत 7 अक्टूबर के तहत खेलों इंडिया केंद्र की स्थापना बारे दिशा-निर्देश भेजे गए थे। उसी के तहत जिला खेल कार्यालय में एक प्रस्ताव प्राप्त हुआ था जो भारतीय खेल प्राधीकरण, भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी हिदायतों अनुसार नहीं पाया गया था। विभाग द्वारा पुन: आदेश दिए गए हैं कि जिले में कम से कम तीन आवेदन एक सप्ताह के अंदर जिला खेल कार्यालय पानीपत से प्रोफाॅर्मा सेट प्राप्त करके 16 नवंबर तक शिवाजी स्टेडियम के कार्यालय में जमा करवाएं जाएंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्य खेलों में आर्चरी, एथलेटिक्स, बाॅक्सिंग, बैडमिंटन, साईक्लिंग, तलवारबाजी, हॉकी, जूड्डो, रोईंग, शूटिंग, तैराकी, टैबल-टैनिस, वेटलिफ्टिंग, कुश्ती, फुटबाॅल है। उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा भेजी गई गाइडलाइन व निर्धारित प्रोफाॅर्मा कार्यालय में छुट्टी के दिन काे छाेड़कर 16 तक जमा करा सकते हैं।

