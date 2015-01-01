पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Panipat
  Practical Examinations Of Class 12 Will Be Held From January 1 To February 8, Schools Will Have To Upload The Number On The Link

सीबीएसई:1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक होंगी 12वीं की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं, स्कूलों को लिंक पर अपलोड करने होंगे नंबर

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
  • इस बार भी प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में इंटरनल और एक्सटर्नल दोनों एग्जामिनर होंगे

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने शनिवार को 12वीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा की तिथि जारी कर दी है। सीबीएसई 12वीं के प्रैक्टिकल 1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक होंगे। उन्होंने कहा है कि यह तिथि संभावित है। तिथि में बदलाव भी किया जा सकता है। बोर्ड ने परीक्षा के आयोजन को लेकर एक एसओपी (मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया) भी जारी कर दी है।

इसमें बोर्ड की तरफ से एक ऑब्जर्वर नियुक्त किए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जो प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम और प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन की निगरानी करेगा। इस बार भी प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में इंटरनल और एक्सटर्नल दोनों एक्जामिनर होंगे। बोर्ड ने स्कूलों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। इसके तहत सीबीएसई द्वारा नियुक्त एक्सटर्नल एग्जामिनर द्वारा ही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा कराई जाए और मूल्यांकन खत्म होने के बाद स्कूलों को बोर्ड द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए लिंक पर मार्क्स अपलोड करने होंगे। प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम और प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन का काम संबंधित स्कूलों में ही चलेगा।

इस बार बोर्ड की तरफ से सभी स्कूलों को एक एप लिंक उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। इस पर उन्हें प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम के दौरान की स्टूडेंट्स के हर बैच की ग्रुप फोटो अपलोड करनी होगी। ग्रुप फोटो में प्रैक्टिकल देने वाले बैच के सभी स्टूडेंट्स, एक्सटर्नल एग्जामिनर, इंटरनल एक्जामिनर और ऑब्जर्वर होंगे। फोटो में सभी के चेहरे स्पष्ट दिखने चाहिए।

डेटशीट जल्द जारी होने की उम्मीद

कक्षा 10 और कक्षा 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं जरूर होंगी। इसके लिए जल्द ही शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया जाएगा। बोर्ड ने इसके लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। परीक्षा का मूल्यांकन कैसे किया जाएगा। इस पर भी विचार-विमर्श किया जा रहा है। डेटशीट भी जल्द ही जारी होने की उम्मीद है।

