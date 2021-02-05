पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानीपत में दहेज के लिए जुल्म:गर्भ ठहरने पर ढाई महीने पहले जिससे शादी की थी, प्रसव का समय पास आते ही उसे घर से निकाला

पानीपत30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किला थाना पुलिस केस दर्ज करके मामले की जांच कर रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
किला थाना पुलिस केस दर्ज करके मामले की जांच कर रही है।
  • मूलरूप से UP के एक ही गांव के रहने वाले युवक-युवती ने की थी शादी
  • किला थाना पुलिस ने पति समेत परिवार के 6 लोगों पर दर्ज किया केस

गर्भ ठहरने के बाद एक ही गांव के युवक-युवती ने नवंबर 2020 को कोर्ट मैरिज कर ली। अब युवती नौ माह की गर्भवती है। आरोप है कि पति और ससुराल पक्ष के लोग दहेज के लिए मारपीट करते हैं। दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने पर पति दूसरी शादी करना चाहता है। अब मारपीट करके उसे घर से निकाल दिया है। पुलिस केस दर्ज करके मामले की जांच कर रही है।

मूलरूप से UP गोंडा जिले के गांव नगवा की पूजा हाल में पानीपत की देशराज कॉलोनी में रहती है। पूजा ने बताया कि गांव के ही अमरजीत से उसके जान-पहचान थी। अमरजीत होटल में काम करता है और परिवार के साथ देशराज कॉलोनी में ही रहता है। गर्भ ठहरने के बाद दोनों नवंबर 2020 में कोर्ट मैरिज कर ली।

आरोप है कि शादी के बाद पति और ससुराल पक्ष के लोग दहेज के लिए रोजाना मारपीट करने लगे। पति के काम पर जाने के बाद ननद जमकर मारपीट करती थी। दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने पर पति दूसरी शादी करना चाहता है। अब उसे नौ माह की गर्भवती को घर से निकाल दिया। किला थाना पुलिस ने पति अमरजीत, ससुर सोमइ प्रसाद, ननद रेनू, जेठ रविंद्र व गोविंद और देवर संदीप के खिलाफ 4 धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड77-2 (33.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंRBI ने रेपो रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया, GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें