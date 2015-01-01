पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Panipat
  Problems In Ward 26, People Announced Posters Of The Missing Of The Councilor, Announced 11 Prizes To The Person Who Gave The Address.

समस्या:वार्ड-26 में समस्याओं का अंबार, लोगों ने पार्षद की गुमशुदगी के पोस्टर लगा पता बताने वाले को 11 इनाम देने की घोषणा की

पानीपत23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वार्ड-26 में राम स्वरूप चाैक से जैन चाैक तक बने नाले की मरम्मत काे लेकर धरना देते क्षेत्रवासी।
  • राम स्वरूप चाैक से जैन चाैक तक नाला ओवरफ्लाे हाेने से सड़क पर जमा पानी दुकानाें और घराें में घुसा

वार्ड-26 की हरि नगर काॅलाेनी, सिद्धार्थ नगर, बिल्लू काॅलाेनी, न्यू गंगा राम काॅलाेनी व सैनी काॅलाेनी समेत आसपास के काॅलाेनियाें के लाेगाें ने खस्ताहाल नाले की मरम्मत का काम बंद हाेने का विराेध किया। गुरुवार काे सड़क के बीच बल्लियां बांध व टेंट लगाकर धरना शुरू कर दिया। इसका पता चलते ही माैके पर पहुुंचे वार्ड-25 के पार्षद दुष्यंत भट्ट व नगर निगम एक्सईएन प्रदीप कल्याण व अन्य निगम अधिकारियाें ने लाेगाें काे समझाकर धरना खत्म करवाकर और काम शुरू करवा दिया। सुबह 10 से शाम 4 बजे तक चले धरने के कारण राम स्वरूप चाैक के दाेनाें और वाहनाें की लंबी कतारें भी लगी रहीं। लाेगाें की मांग है कि अब काम नियमित चलना चाहिए।

मैं जनता का हर तरह से साथ दे रहा हूं : पार्षद

वार्ड-26 के कुछ लाेगाें ने चाैक चाैराहाें पर पार्षद विजय जैन की गुमशुदगी के बैनर लगाए हैं। बैनर में लिखा गया है कि जाे भी पार्षद का नाम व पता बताएगा, उसे 11 रुपए इनाम दिया जाएगा। यह बैनर साेशल मीडिया पर भी वायरल हाे रहे हैं। इस पर पार्षद विजय जैन का कहना है कि वॉशरूम में गिरने के कारण रीड की हड्डी में फ्रैक्चर आ गया था। इसका इलाज चल रहा है। इसी कारण लाेगाें के बीच नहीं जा पाया हूं। जैसे ही मुझे समस्या का पता चला ताे मैंने निगम अधिकारियाें से बातचीत कर समाधान के निर्देश दे दिए। मेरा इस प्रकार का बैनर लगाकर कुछ लाेग अपनी राजनीति चमकाना चाहते हैं। मैं जनता का हर तरह से साथ दे रहा हूं।

काम की जांच किए बिना ही अधिकारियों ने कर दी पेमेंट

धरने की अगुवाई कर रहे युवा आवाज संघ के प्रमुख सुशील शर्मा, दीपक शर्मा व अन्य ने बताया कि राम स्वरूप चाैक से जैन चाैक तक के बीच नाला खस्ताहाल हाेने से सड़क पर पानी जमा है। जब से यह नाला बना है, तभी से और भी ज्यादा समस्या बढ़ी है। ठेकेदार के काम की जांच किए बिना ही निगम अधिकारियाें ने गलत काम की पेमेंट कर दी। अब जनता भुगत रही है। ओवरफ्लाे पानी से सड़क के साथ लगती 20 दुकानाें की दीवार व फर्श में दरारें आ गई हैं। हमने इसी नाले की मरम्मत काे लेकर 30 दिन पहले भी धरना दिया था। 9 दिनाें तक चले धरने के दाैरान ताे काम चला, लेकिन जैसे ही धरने से उठे ताे काम भी बंद हाे गया। आज फिर 6 घंटे धरना दिया ताे 30 दिन से बंद काम शुरू हाे गया। क्या आम आदमी की समस्याओं का समाधान बिना धरने दिए नहीं हाे सकता।

