शिकायत:गिरफ्तार कराने की रंजिश में समाज सेवी आर्य की पोस्ट पर कराए अभद्र कमेंट

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
नारी तू नारायणी की अध्यक्ष सविता आर्य ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि वह महिलाओं के हक की लड़ाई व उनके कल्याण के कार्यों में साथ देती हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि एक बेटी की शादी कराने के बाद उन्होंने फेसबुक पर एक पोस्ट डाली थी। इस पर कुमार स्वाप्निन नाम की फेसबुक आईडी से गंदा कमेंट किया गया।

कमेंट में उनके, महिलाओं व विभिन्न धर्मों के बारे में अपशब्द बातें लिखी थी। किसी तरह नंबर लेकर बात की तो कुमार स्वाप्निन ने अपने आपको दिल्ली का रहने वाला बताया। कहा कि यह पोस्ट उसने नवादा पार के तयूब हुसैन उर्फ नीरज के कहने पर लिखी हैं। मोहित मलिक के फेसबुक आईडी मैसेंजर से लिखी हैं। मोहित और कुमार स्वाप्निन तथा तयूब हुसैन और कुमार स्वाप्निन की ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग भी उनके पास हैं। सविता आर्य ने बताया कि शहर की एक महिला तयूब हुसैन से परेशान थी।

उसके साथ हुए अत्याचार में सविता आर्य ने मदद करके आरोपी तयूब हुसैन को गिरफ्तार कराया था। इस रंजिश में आरोपी ने कुमार स्वाप्निन के साथ मिलकर सोशल मीडिया पर उनके व धर्मों के खिलाफ अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया। सविता आर्य ने कहा कि पुलिस ने मामले में आईटी एक्ट नहीं लगाया। 3 में से एक आरोपी को पकड़ लिया था, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे छोड़ दिया। अब वह इस मामले में शुक्रवार को एसपी से मिलेंगी।

