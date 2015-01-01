पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई सब्जी मंडी के प्रधान को लेकर विवाद:रमेश मलिक का दावा: मुझे मिली 5वीं बार जिम्मेदारी, सिवाह के सुरेश कादियान बोले- आढ़तियों ने मुझे चुना

पानीपत10 घंटे पहले
पानीपत. नई सब्जी मंडी के प्रधान बनने पर चाै. सुरेश कादियान का आढ़ती और मासाखाेर फूलमालाओं से स्वागत करते हुए।

अनाज मंडी के पास नई सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग का विवाद अभी चल ही रहा है कि नए प्रधान को लेकर दो-दाे दावेदार सामने आ गए। पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में प्रधान रहे रमेश मलिक ने खुद को पांचवीं बार प्रधान बनाने का दावा किया है। वहीं, सिवाह के सुरेश कादियान ने कहा कि सब्जी मंडी की शिफ्टिंग का विरोध करने वाले रमेश मलिक के पास दो-चार लोग हैं। नई सब्जी मंडी के आढ़तियों ने तो हमें नया प्रधान बनाया है। दूसरी ओर रमेश मलिक ने कहा कि ज्यादा आढ़तियों का समर्थन उनके पास है।

कादियान ने प्रधान बनते ही चौकीदार की मांग की
मंगलवार को सर्वसम्मति से नई सब्जी मंडी का प्रधान बनने पर सुरेश कादियान ने कहा तीनों गेटों पर चौकीदार की जरूरत है। प्रशासन हमारी मांगें पूरी करे। साथ ही आढ़तियों के लिए वाटर कूलर भी लगाया जाए ताकि लोगों को स्वच्छ पेयजल मिले। इस मौके पर सुरेश दहिया, संदीप, बलवान हुड्‌डा, मनाेज मलिक, अमरजीत कादियान, इलम सिंह, कर्मचंद्र, गुलशन, अमित आदि उपस्थित रहे।

रमेश मलिक ने कहा- मुझे प्रधान बनाया गया है
रमेश मलिक ने दावा किया उन्हें नई सब्जी मंडी आढ़ती एसोसिएशन का पांचवीं बार प्रधान बनाया गया। मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता चौधरी दिलबाग सिंह ने की। प्रधान पद का प्रस्ताव जगदीश पहलवान निंबरी ने रखा। इस मौके पर मुख्य रूप से रोहतास देशवाल, रामनिवास अहलावत बबैल, किशन सुरा, सतीश उग्राखेड़ी, प्रिंस मलिक, नरेश सरपंच रिसालू, प्रेमनाथ, संजय गांधी सिवाह आदि उपस्थित रहे।

