छाेटी मंडी बनाने की मांग:धरना दे रहे सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं के घराें में खत्म हाेने लगा राशन-पानी

पानीपत20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सनौली रोड पर शिव चौक के पास धरना देते सब्जी व फल विक्रेता। फोटो-भास्कर
  • प्रदर्शन में शामिल अन्य लाेगाें ने पैसे एकत्र कर राशन खरीद जरूरतमंद परिवार दिया मदद

सनाैली राेड सब्जी मंडी काे छाेटी मंडी बनाने की मांग काे लेकर 25 दिन से धरना दे रहे मासाखाेर व फल विक्रेताओं के परिवाराें काे अब आर्थिक संकट ने घेरना शुरू कर दिया है। शुक्रवार काे धरने में शामिल परिवाराें ने अपनी इस पीड़ा काे सभी के बीच रखा। जैसे ही अन्य साथियाें काे इस पीड़ा के बारे में पता चला ताे सभी ने आपस में सहयाेग राशि एकत्रित कर राशन खरीदकर दे दिया। साथ ही धरना प्रदर्शन में शामिल अन्य ने भी भराेसा दिलाया कि अब मांगें पूरी हाेने तक किसी भी सूरत में पीछे नहीं हटेंगे।

सनाैली राेड पर शिव चाैक के पास स्थित सांसद संजय भाटिया के कार्यालय के पास शुक्रवार काे मासाखाेर व फल विक्रेताओं का धरना 25वें दिन भी जारी रहा। इसकी अध्यक्षता प्रधान प्रेम कुमार ने की। उन्हाेंने कहा कि काेविड-19 के चलते बहुत दिनाें से घराें पर बैठे थे। कुछ दिन पहले ही मुश्किल से काम चलने लगा था।

अब सरकार व जिला प्रशासन ने काम छीन लिया। हमें अपने बच्चाें की फीस जमा कराना और हमें घर का राशन खरीद पाना मुश्किल हाे गया है। बीमार हाेने वाले परिजनाें के इलाज में भी समस्याएं आ रही हैं। हन सब बाताें काे ध्यान में रखकर हमारी मांगें पूरी की जाएं। इस अवसर पर सन्नी, संसार सिंह, बलवान सिंह, लखमी चंद, राकेश देशवाल, दलबीर, जाॅनी, जतिन, बंटी, कृष्ण, टाेनी, हरीश, रवि, हरबीर, सुरेंद्र, अजय व सतबीर माैजूद रहे।

