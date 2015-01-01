पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छानबीन:कोरोना पॉजिटिव बच्ची को घर में कैद रखने का मामला, शेल्टर होम का लाइसेंस सस्पेंड करने और केस दर्ज करने की सिफारिश

पानीपत15 घंटे पहले
सिद्धार्थ नगर में जांच करने पहुंची बाल आयोग की चेयरपर्सन।
  • बाल आयोग की चेयरपर्सन एनजीओ संचालक तेजपाल के बयानों से नाखुश
  • संचालक बोला- बच्ची गुम हो गई थी, चेयरपर्सन ने लगाई लताड़

सेक्टर 6 के पास सिद्धार्थ नगर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव साढ़े 7 साल की बच्ची को घर में कैद करने के मामले में गुरुवार को हरियाणा राज्य बाल आयोग की चेयरपर्सन ज्योति ‌बेंदा रेस्ट हाउस पहुंची। यहां उन्होंने बाल कल्याण समिति, बाल ‌विवाह निषेध अधिकारी रजनी गुप्ता, शेल्टर होम संचालक तेजपाल से मामले की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद वे शेल्टर होम संचालक तेजपाल के सिद्धार्थ नगर स्थित घर पर पहुंची और पड़ोसियों से भी पूछताछ की।

ज्योति बेंदा शेल्टर होम संचालक के बयानों पर काफी नाराज दिखी। उन्होंने यहां स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि इस मामले में संचालक की बहुत बड़ी लापरवाही है। वह झूठ बोल रहा है। आयोग उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने और शेल्टर होम का लाइसेंस रद्द करने की सिफारिश करेगा। गौरतलब है कि बच्ची लावारिस मिली थी। जिसे रिसालू रोड पर तेजपाल द्वारा संचालित शेल्टर होम में छोड़ा गया था। कुछ दिन पहले तेजपाल ने शेल्टर होम सिद्धार्थ नगर में शिफ्ट कर लिया था।

अब संचालक तेजपाल ने कहा कि बच्ची गुम हो गई थी। ज्योति बेंदा ने कहा कि बच्ची 14 नवंबर को शेल्टर होम से चली गई थी। इसके बाद भी शेल्टर होम संचालक ने इसकी जानकारी बाल ‌कल्याण समिति को नहीं दी। ना ही उन्होंने पुलिस में शिकायत दी। पुलिस ने 15 नवंबर को बच्ची को ढूंढा ‌था। बच्ची को घर में रखा गया था जोकि नियमों के खिलाफ है। बच्ची के लिए कोई केयर टेकर नहीं था। उन्होंने शेल्टर होम संचालक से पूछताछ की, लेकिन वो बार बार बयान बदल रहा है और झूठ बोल रहा है।

तेजपाल कह रहा था कि बच्ची 15 नवंबर को गुम हुई थी और 15 नवंबर को ही मिल गई। उन्होंने वीडियो फुटेज खंगाली तो पता चला कि बच्ची 14 नवंबर को ही गुम हो गई थी। अब तक ये पता नहीं है कि बच्ची कहां से गुम हुई थी। उन्हें ये भी शक है कि बच्ची को कहीं जान बूझकर ना छोड़ा गया हो। शेल्टर होम संचालक बच्ची को घर नहीं ले जा सकता। वो आयोग को शुक्रवार को अपनी रिपोर्ट दे देंगे। वो शेल्टर होम संचालक का लाइसेंस कैंसिल करने और उस पर केस दर्ज करने की मांग करेंगे।

