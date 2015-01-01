पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवाओं के चलने से प्रदूषण से मिली राहत, एक्यूआई आया 148 तक, आज बारिश के आसार

पानीपत16 मिनट पहले
  • अफगानिस्तान की तरफ से मूव हो रहे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदला मौसम

अफगानिस्तान से जम्मू एंड कश्मीर की तरफ मूव हो रहे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण गुरुवार से मौसम में बदलाव आना शुरू हो गया है। 8 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवाओं के चलने से तापमान में तो गिरावट आ गई है साथ ही 9 बाद प्रदूषण से राहत मिल गई है। शुक्रवार को एक्यूआई 148 तक पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार से बारिश के आसार हैं। इससे प्रदूषण से और राहत मिल सकती है।

मध्य प्रदेश पर बने एंटी साइक्लोन के कारण 1 दिसंबर को विंड पैटर्न बदल गया था। पश्चिमी उत्तरी हवाएं चलने लगीं। इसके साथ ही अधिकतम तापमान 5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़ गया। हवाओं में नमी कम होने के कारण हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना शुरू हो गया। जो मानक से 4 गुना अधिक तक पहुंच गया। इस बीच फॉग के साथ स्मॉग भी मिल गया। इस कारण 6 दिनों से दिन में भी धुंध छाई रही।

अब अफगानिस्तान से जम्मू एंड कश्मीर की तरफ एक और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ मूव हो रहा है। जो काफी स्ट्रॉन्ग है। इस कारण गुरुवार देर शाम से ही मौसम में बदलाव आना शुरू हो गया। 6 से 8 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवाओं का चलना शुरू हो गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री से गिरकर 10 डिग्री तक आ गया। हवाओं की रफ्तार में बदलाव आने से एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में भी सुधार आ गया। गुरुवार के मुकाबले एक्यूआई गिरकर 148 तक आ गया। गुरुवार को एक्यूआई 303 पाॅइंट दर्ज किया गया था।

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगी गलन
वरिष्ठ मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. डीपी दुबे ने बताया कि शनिवार को गरज और चमक संग हल्की से मध्यम बारिश के आसार बन रहे हैं। पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होना शुरू हो गया है। इसका असर 15 दिसंबर से उत्तरी हवाओं संग मैदानी इलाकों में पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। इससे तापमान में गिरावट के साथ-साथ गलन भी बढ़ जाएगी। घना कोहरा भी छा सकता है।

